Statewide Funding Chooses Calyx Path as its Loan Origination Software

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calyx®, a leading provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and brokerages nationwide, announced today that Statewide Funding (Statewide) has chosen Calyx Path® as its loan origination software (LOS).



Statewide is a residential mortgage lender based in Ontario, California with additional branches in Texas and Florida. Statewide closes, on average, $40M loans per month and has a product mix of FHA, VA, USDA, conventional, jumbo and non-QM loans.

Path is an innovative, cloud-based solution designed to simplify the loan process while still providing lenders the controls and flexibility they need to run their business. Path is completely configurable to the lenders’ specific needs, including workflows, roles, organizational structure and compliance controls. This data-driven platform is device independent and can be conveniently accessed from any web-connected device. Path also includes a compliance management platform, Path Agile Compliance™ that provides proactive, automated compliance alerts, audit trails and parallel compliance workflow.

Statewide had been a long-time Calyx PointCentral® user and its satisfaction with Calyx was a major factor in its decision to upgrade to Paths to keep pace with its growth.

“Path’s ability to provide a custom fit solution to fit our specific workflows and processes has been able to significantly increase our team’s productivity and efficiency. By having technology that is able to speed up the loan process, Path is a crucial component in our customers’ satisfaction and ultimately our continued success,” said Jason Smith, Vice President of Statewide Funding. “As a long-time customer, we’re really looking forward to continuing our relationship with Calyx.”

“Path is designed for growing lenders like Statewide Funding that are looking for high-performance, flexible, efficient, cloud-based technology that works with and grows with their business,” said Michele Parson, Senior Marketing Manager at Calyx. “Calyx is dedicated to providing reliable technology to support our customers’ as they continue to grow and evolve. We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with Statewide.”

About Calyx

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com.