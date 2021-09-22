Capgemini Press Release// Capgemini launches Net Zero Strategy offering to help organizations move from pledges to results on their sustainability journey

English French

Capgemini launches Net Zero Strategy offering to help organizations move from pledges to results on their sustainability journey

Net Zero Strategy, part of Capgemini’s sustainability offering framework, follows the Sustainable IT launch in June

Paris/New York, September 22, 2021 – Capgemini announced today its second sustainability offering, empowering clients to turn their climate goals into a reality and accelerate their path to net zero. Net Zero Strategy leverages the Group’s in-depth sustainability track record and deep industry knowledge. As a leading responsible organization, Capgemini’s sustainability offerings contribute to its dual ambition: to become carbon neutral by 2025 and net zero by 2030, and to help clients save 10 million tons of CO 2 by 2030.

Using science-based targets, Capgemini is working with clients to set the vision, trajectory, and roadmap to help them accelerate their net zero transition, from commitment to tangible sustainable achievements, building on a decade of expertise. Spearheaded by Capgemini Invent, the Group’s innovation, design and transformation powerhouse, the Net Zero Strategy offering will enable clients to accelerate their path to net zero.

“We firmly believe that a sustainable future is achievable only with deep industry-wide collaboration between our clients, partners, suppliers, and other stakeholders. The climate crisis demands bold decision-making and collective action, and our Net Zero Strategy offering, powered by data and leading technologies, is designed to put clients on a trajectory that takes them from pledges to action,” comments Cyril Garcia, CEO of Capgemini Invent, Group Executive Board Member and CSR sponsor.

Implementing the significant changes needed to reduce CO 2 emissions 45% by 2030 and become net zero by 20501 is one of the most urgent transformation challenges facing organizations today. The Net Zero Strategy offering includes working with clients to define their sustainability purpose and climate vision, helping to build an organizational structure and governance that will allow clients to achieve their decarbonization ambitions. In addition, Capgemini will support clients on implementing transformative business models, and engaging the right talent and stakeholders to achieve low carbon transformation.

Paving the way to carbon neutrality with GASAG

Capgemini’s Net Zero strategy and sustainability services are already being successfully deployed for several major clients, including GASAG, one of Germany's largest energy suppliers. Working with Capgemini Invent, GASAG took the first step towards the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045 by validating neutrality targets, identifying fields of action, and developing a CO 2 Savings Roadmap.

GASAG has created transparency for its company-wide CO 2 emissions and is now able to identify actions to reduce them effectively, with a total potential reduction of approximately 2.5 million tons of CO 2 .

"Sustainability is our compass. We are aware that many of our current business models are limited, but great entrepreneurial opportunities will arise on the path to climate neutrality. With our expertise and our passion, we can make relevant contributions to a successful energy transition. Capgemini Invent has accompanied us on this journey to a successful CO 2 Savings Roadmap,” said Georg Friedrichs, Chairman of the Board, GASAG AG.

