The Global Coated Abrasives Market is expected to grow by $ 3.25 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

Our report on coated abrasives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives and the rising demand from electronics and transportation industries. In addition, growing demand for PSA-backed coated abrasives is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The coated abrasives market analysis includes the application, type, and material segments and geographic landscape.



The coated abrasives market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transportation

• Machinery

• Metal fabrication

• Consumer goods

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By Type

• Aluminum oxide

• Ceramic

• Silicon carbide

• Alumina zirconia

• Others



By Material

• Fiber

• Paper

• Cloth

• Polyester

• Others



This study identifies the strong demand for semi-friable aluminum oxide-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the coated abrasives market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coated abrasives market vendors that include 3M Co., Carborundum Universal Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Hermes Schleifmittel GmbH, Jason Industries Inc., KWH Group Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Swajit Abrasives Pvt. Ltd., VSM A- Vereinigte Schmirgel- und Maschinen-Fabriken AG, and WEEM Abrasives. Also, the coated abrasives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

