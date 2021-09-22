Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

22 September 2021

PayPoint Plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 22 September 2021 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/09/2021

Share Price:

£7.1026		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/09/2021

Share Price:

£7.1026		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/09/2021
Simon Coles18181,912
Katy Wilde17173,452
Alan Dale18181,994
Benjamin Ford1818582
Nicholas Wiles1818498
Mark Latham181870
Tanya Murphy1818154

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

Enquiries for PayPoint plc

Sarah Carne, Company Secretary

(tel: +44(0) 1707 600300)

 

 

-ends-

 