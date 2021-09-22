Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International Names Mark Schaeffer as the New Senior Account Executive for Business Development

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International, announced the promotion of Mark Schaeffer to Senior Account Executive for Business Development.

“It gives me great pleasure to reward Mark for the excellent job he has done finding high-quality health and wellness brands for Nutritional Products International,” Gould said. “Mark has helped introduce health and wellness products that American consumers want.”

Schaeffer said he was excited about the expanded role in business development he would now play at NPI.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to procure fine brands from around the world,” he said. “Just finding health and wellness products is not enough. I seek out products that will thrive in the American market.”

NPI, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL, works with domestic and international brands that seek to launch products in the U.S. or expand their distribution network here.

One of the key selling points that Schaeffer emphasizes when he meets with prospective clients is NPI’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform.

Gould said he developed the “Evolution of Distribution” to make product launches smooth and hassle-free.

“We emphasize speed to market and affordability for product launches,” Gould said. “NPI manages all aspects of product launches from sales and distribution to promotion.”

Schaeffer said the businesses he talks to are also attracted to Gould’s history with e-commerce.

When Amazon in the early 2000s decided to expand beyond books, music, and electronics, Gould was part of a “Powerhouse Trifecta” that placed more than 100 brands and even more products on the online giant’s new health and wellness platform.

The “Powerhouse Trifecta” included Gould, Kenneth E. Collins, who was VP of operations for Muscle Foods, one of the largest sports nutrition distributors in the world, and Jeff Fernandez, a buyer for the Amazon team that was tasked with stocking the virtual shelves of the new category.

“Ken and I had the contacts in the industry to place more than 100 high-quality health and wellness brands with Amazon’s new category,” Gould said, adding that the trio worked so well together that he eventually hired both Collins and Fernandez to work for him at NPI.

“Jeff is now NPI’s president and Ken is our new executive vice president,” Gould added.

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

