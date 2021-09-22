Veritas Global Protection Providing Affordable Auto Protection Plans

Phoenix, Arizona, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Global Protection, a company focused on providing protection plans for drivers all around the United States, recently introduced new savings options to make what they offer more affordable than ever before. Shoppers have the opportunity to pick and choose exactly what they want and allow them to settle in, so they never feel like they are stressed out.

Options can genuinely change the way that people think when they are shopping for auto protection plans. There is no one-size-fits-all option out there for everyone, and those wanting to save money can pick and choose what they really need. Instead of spending a lot of money on a comprehensive plan, Veritas Global Protection offers something for everyone. In many ways, it’s similar to picking from a menu and going from there.

Keeping costs low is essential for any auto protection plan, as customers are spending additional money on top of their required insurance. While no state requires an auto protection plan, many believe it’s just as important as standard insurance. It’s getting the proper protection so that no huge bills come out of nowhere.

Past complaints from many customers include not having the ability to pick their own repair shop, having misleading coverage, and spending way too much money on top of the plan. Veritas has addressed all of these issues, and they feel like what they have to offer these days is the best of the best in the United States. The most basic Guard plans are for those who just won a little bit more protection, while Exotic plans can be geared more towards those wanting to never worry about having to go unprotected in any way. The flexibility when picking repair shops makes any fix as simplified as possible as well.

Another benefit to flexibility with each auto protection plan is that they are easy to apply to any vehicle. Some will add an auto protection plan to a brand new car so that it’s always protected. Others will wait until it gets a little bit older, as more issues can start to pop up. Veritas believes that they have a solution for every person, and they never want to leave anyone out to dry.

The customer service team is available around the clock for any additional assistance needed after purchasing a plan. They can even help those still shopping figure out what plan works best for them. Veritas believes that the best way to please customers is to ensure that they are fitted with the right plan from the beginning. For more information on Veritas Global Protection in general, or to see all the plans in a bit more detail, visit veritasprotection.com.

About Veritas Global Protection

Veritas Global Protection is an established auto protection plan company offering affordable solutions for drivers. No matter what vehicle someone drives, Veritas Global offers plans rated as some of the best in the country. Customers save money on many routine fixes and maintenance checkups while also having protection against rare incidents.



