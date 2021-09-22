MakerDAO Integrates Gelato Network’s G-UNI Uniswap V3 Token as Collateral

Zug, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MakerDAO, the creator of Dai, the world's first decentralized stablecoin based on the Ethereum blockchain, has announced the integration of Gelato Network’s G-UNI Uniswap V3 token as collateral within its protocol. The addition of the G-UNI token, an automated liquidity provision ERC-20 framework for Uniswap v3, will allow holders to use their wrapped Uniswap v3 positions to mint DAI, leverage liquidity positions and allow developers to use Uniswap v3 liquidity positions as collateral in DeFi projects like MakerDAO.

MakerDAO’s adoption of the G-UNI framework is a substantial development for DeFi, as the Uniswap USDC / DAI pair will effectively become the most liquid across all decentralized exchanges (DEXs). The integration of G-UNI enables liquidity providers within Uniswap v3 to earn up to 100x their fees earned on Uniswap v3 by leveraging their initial liquidity position on Uniswap v3’s USDC / DAI pool without having to acquire any extra capital up front. Gelato bots constantly monitor all G-UNI pools and reinvest fees.

Hilmar Orth, Co-Founder and Legendary Member of Gelato Network added, “MakerDAO is a pioneer in this space, and integrating the G-UNI token within the protocol is a monumental achievement for Gelato, and will greatly benefit the larger DeFi sector. The USDC / DAI G-UNI pool is only the first step, as we plan to explore integrations with more potential pools in the near future.”

Centralized cryptocurrency, USDC, makes up 54% of MakerDAO’s collateral. If seized or frozen, the MakerDAO protocol could effectively be bankrupt. The addition of G-UNI as collateral has the potential to shift parts of this USDC collateral that MakerDAO holds to be utilized in G-UNI pools instead, significantly reducing the potential for frozen assets.

Sam MacPherson, MakerDAO Core Developer, commented, “there are many projects building ERC-20 tokenizations of Uniswap V3 positions, but G-UNI is the most straight-forward implementation I have found so far.”

“Incredibly cool integration,” added Uniswap Founder, Hayden Adams. “MakerDAO is using a custom Uniswap v3 USDC/DAI position (ft. Gelato Network) to replace the PSM (peg stability module) and earn LP fees, which will be used to buy and burn MKR! Money legos in action.”

The G-UNI/MakerDAO integration will benefit key parties, including:

MKR Holders: Potential higher revenue for MKR holders

MakerDAO: G-UNI as collateral has the potential to shift parts of this USDC collateral that MakerDAO holds to be utilized in G-UNI pools instead, to prevent the freezing of assets

Uniswap Liquidity Providers: Liquidity providers on Uniswap v3 can earn up to 100x their fees earned on LP positions

Gelato Network Community: Significant increase in G-UNI liquidity pool and reduced slippage for larger USDC/DAI trades

Over the coming months, Gelato Network plans to unveil significant integrations and partnerships, as well as upgraded functionality and use cases in line with the product roadmap.

To begin interacting with the USDC/DAI pool, please visit sorbet.finance or open a Maker Vault on oasis.app. To learn more about smart contract automation on Ethereum and beyond, visit gelato.network, and follow Gelato Network on Twitter for updates.

ABOUT GELATO NETWORK

Gelato Network is the first protocol that automates smart contract executions on Ethereum and beyond. They are building the underlying infrastructure enabling reliable automation on top of Ethereum and with it a key part of the Web3 middleware stack, enabling trustless, automated flows of value between all smart contracts and upcoming Layer 2 networks.

Follow them on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.

ABOUT MAKERDAO

MakerDAO is a decentralized organization dedicated to bringing stability to the crypto economy. MakerDAO issues Dai, the world's first decentralized stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain. Dai eliminates volatility through an autonomous system of smart contracts, specifically designed to respond to market dynamics. Launched in 2017, Dai has successfully maintained a soft peg to the US dollar. With a presence on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges, multiple partnerships with global supply chain companies, and agreements with organizations serving non-government agencies, MakerDAO is unlocking the power of the blockchain to deliver on the promise of economic empowerment today. Visit www.makerdao.com.