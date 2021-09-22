Bryant Park Capital Secures a $50 Million Senior Debt Facility for High Rise Financial, LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryant Park Capital ("BPC"), a leading middle-market investment bank, announced today that High Rise Financial, LLC, founded by Mark Berookim and Michael Berookim, recently closed on a $50 million senior secured debt transaction with one of the larger independent banks in the nation.

BPC served as the exclusive financial advisor to High Rise Financial in connection with this transaction.

"Bryant Park Capital was a valuable partner to our team and worked alongside us every step of the way. Their wealth of industry knowledge and specialty finance expertise, funding source relationships, and sound business judgment proved crucial in allowing us to execute a successful transaction. BPC's support ensured a smooth and efficient process from start to finish. We definitely made the right choice in working with them," said Michael Berookim, Managing Member, High Rise Financial.

About High Rise Financial

High Rise Financial is a leading originator of receivables in the litigation finance industry for personal injury cases, specializing in plaintiff pre-settlement funding, providing a network of lien-based medical providers to law firms, and medical factoring. The company was founded by Mark Berookim and Michael Berookim in 2016 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

For more information about High Rise Financial, please visit www.highriselegalfunding.com.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle-market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise and a diversified, well-founded breadth of experience in a number of sectors, including specialty finance and financial services. BPC has raised various forms of credit and growth equity and assisted in mergers and acquisitions for its clients. Our professionals have completed over 300 assignments representing an aggregate transaction value of over $35 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact:

Joel Magerman, Managing Partner & CEO

212-798-8212

jmagerman@bryantparkcapital.com

