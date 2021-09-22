Collaborative Robots Market: The Future is Creative! AllTheResearch

PLEASANTON CA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collaborative Robot Market by Payload (Up to 5 kg, Up to 10 kg, Above 10 kg); by Component (Hardware and Software); by Application (Assembling & Disassembling, Welding and Soldering, Dispensing, Processing, Inspection and Quality Testing and Others); by End-Use Vertical (Automotive, Electronics, Metals and Machining, Plastics and Polymers, Food & Beverages, Healthcare and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - published by AllTheResearch, features an analysis of the current and future scenario of the global Collaborative Robot market.

Global Collaborative Robot market is expected to reach USD 11,684.8 million by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The market for Collaborative Robot surely has a great future ahead, however it demands supportive factors such as awareness among consumers, regulations, promotional activities from vendors as well as governments, and so on.

Today's world is more and more dependent on robotics technology, and the collaborative robot market is one segment of this booming industry.

Global Collaborative Robot Market Report Overview:

The report overview includes studying the market scope, leading players like ABB Group, DENSO Robotics, EPSON, Energid Technologies Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, MRK-Systeme GmbH, Precise Automation, Inc., etc., market segments and sub-segments, market analysis by type, application, geography. The report covers Leading Countries and analyzes the potential of the global Collaborative Robot industry, providing statistical information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, and market entry strategy Analysis, opportunities, and forecasts. The biggest highlight of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19.

The improvement in the Collaborative Robot market may be credited to the presentation of new and progressed general media gadgets. Innovative progressions and improvement in a few sound visuals have altogether extended the interest of these control center. The growing openness of best-in-class sound systems and presentations gives a rich and further created knowledge to buyers. Besides, HDTVs with HDMI ports and inborn distant accessibility, which can uphold outer hard plates are likewise expected to offer an advanced encounter to clients.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Collaborative Robot Market:

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted the economies on a global level. Therefore, enterprises are now reassessing their business models to improve their efficiency in the post covid period. Thereby, many companies are now rapidly adopting robots in their day-day operations as the pandemic has restricted the use of a large amount of human labor workforce. The adoption of robotics and automation is therefore playing an important role in many businesses by safeguarding the people. Moreover, the Covid-19 outbreak has also resulted in an increasing need for collaborative robots in the healthcare industry as they are playing a vital role in disinfecting hospitals. These factors are positively driving the global collaborative robot market.

Prominent Players Covered in Collaborative Robot Market Report Are:

ABB Group, DENSO Robotics, EPSON Robots, Energid Technologies Corporation, F&P Robotics AG, Fanuc Corporation, KUKA AG, MRK-Systeme GmbH, Precise Automation, Inc., Rethink Robotics, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Universal Robots A/S, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, MABI AG, Techman Robot by Quanta Storage, Inc., Franka Emika GmbH, AUBO Robotics Inc., Comau S.p.A.,

Collaborative Robot Industry Segmentation:

By Payload Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion)

Up to 5kg

Up to 10kg

Above 10kg

By Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion)

Hardware Sensors Robotic Arms Motors Controllers Others

Software

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion)

Assembling and Disassembling

Welding and Soldering

Dispensing

Processing

Inspection and Quality Testing

Others

By End-Use Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion)

Automotive

Electronics

Metals and Machining

Plastics and Polymers

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Others

On the collaborative robots market. The market for geographical analysis is segmented into:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

In terms of geography, The Asia-Pacific dominated the Collaborative Robot market and is projected to hold the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The growth in the region is mainly attributed to the presence of prominent players such as Sony Corporation, Nintendo Co. Ltd, and others in the region. Moreover, the number of active gamers present in the countries including China, South Korea, Japan, India, and others is almost five times as compared to North America.

Collaborative Robot Market Key Findings:

Based on Application, the solution segment has shown lucrative growth in the Collaborative Robot Market in 2020 and is expected to exhibit similar trends during the forecast period.

Based on End-Use Vertical, the automotive segment has dominated the global collaborative robot market and is expected to hold a large share in the forecast period.

Based on region, North America dominated the collaborative robot market in 2020 and is expected to show similar trends in the forecast period.

Recent News:

UR robotic welding applications at FABTECH 2021

UNIVERSAL ROBOTS UNVEILS ENHANCED UR10E WITH 25% GREATER PAYLOAD

Reasons for Buying this Report:

This Collaborative Robot Market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a six-year forecast assessed based on how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pinpoint analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

Table of Contents Collaborative Robot Market:

Market Introduction

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

Market Overview & Competitive Landscape

Market Segmentation (Market Size and Share Analysis)

Market Dynamics

COVID - 19 Opportunity Mapping

Regional Market Analysis

Company Profiles

