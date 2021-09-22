GC3 Releases Framework for Article Ingredient Disclosure

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) recently released the "GC3 Recommended Framework for Ingredient Disclosure for Articles," to help promote better data reporting and sharing about the chemical composition of common articles like apparel, office, hardware, and kitchen products.

As a result of market and regulatory requirements, significant progress has been made in recent years toward increased transparency about chemical ingredients in formulated products such as personal care and cleaning products. Some industry sectors such as the auto sector, electronics sector, and, more recently, building materials sector have made strides in developing standard specifications for reporting chemical ingredients and, in the case of the building products sector, associated health information for products. The Health Product Declaration standard was developed by the Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC), a member organization of the GC3. Other GC3 member companies, such as Scivera, ToxServices, and Yordas Group, provide software services or tools to securely collect and evaluate data on chemical ingredients in products.

Until now, there has been no common framework for consistently sharing ingredient information across categories of articles. There is increasing consumer and market pressure to understand the chemical ingredients in these products, along with other drivers such as new regulatory requirements in the EU and US and ongoing pressure from environmental NGOs.

"Given the GC3's focus on fostering value chain collaboration -- and the critical importance of understanding the chemical composition of products to develop safer, more sustainable chemistries -- we work to create frameworks to facilitate better communication across the supply chain about product ingredients," says Michele Jalbert, Chief Operating Officer of the GC3. In this instance, by bringing the value chain together, the GC3 was able to create a framework with input from both suppliers and retailers. The Framework is designed to promote more robust data reporting and sharing, allowing retailers to make more informed decisions about the products they source and sell, and ultimately leading to safer, more sustainable chemistries.

"This Framework is an effective tool to help retailers and suppliers work together to understand what chemicals are used in the manufacture of articles, which in turn helps us better respond to customer questions," says Chris Cassell, Director of Corporate Sustainability at Lowe's Companies, Inc. and a member of the GC3's Retailer Leadership Council. "The GC3 continually focuses on pragmatic ways to help increase transparency across supply chains, delivering on the Statement of Chemical Innovation Priorities and Transparency Roadmap the GC3 issued in 2019."

The new GC3 Framework for Article Ingredient Disclosure also coincides with the recent release of the Principles for Chemical Ingredient Disclosure developed in a multi-stakeholder process facilitated by Clean Production Action (CPA) and the Northeast Waste Management Officials Association (NEWMOA). These Principles have been endorsed by GC3 members Beautycounter, HNI, Reckitt, and Seventh Generation.

ABOUT THE GC3

The Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3) envisions a global economy where all chemicals, materials and products are safe and sustainable from creation, disposal, and reuse. Started in 2005, the Green Chemistry & Commerce Council drives large scale commercial adoption of safer, sustainable, high-performing chemical solutions by: fostering value chain collaboration; cultivating first-movers; convening industry decision-makers to secure major commitments, and creating a supportive policy environment.

www.greenchemistryandcommerce.org | @The_GC3

Michele Jalbert

Green Chemistry & Commerce Council (GC3)

mjalbert@greenchemistryandcommerce.org

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.