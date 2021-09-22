MALIBU, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oro House Recovery Centers Chosen As Best Addiction Treatment Center in California By Newsweek

'America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers' by Newsweek and Statista, Inc. ranks the top addiction treatment facilities in the United States.

Oro House Recovery Centers, with locations in Malibu and Los Angeles, California, was chosen as the #1 addiction treatment center in California, and the third best facility in the United States for 2021. This is the second year in a row Oro Recovery has been included in the top five.

Newsweek and Statista, Inc., one of the world's leading market research firms, created America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 list through an elaborate process to showcase the most outstanding addiction treatment facilities across the country. Their methodology was based on a number of factors, including quality of service, reputation, and accreditation.

The Best Treatment Centers list includes 300 inpatient, residential and long-term addiction treatment centers, featuring facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of treatment centers in them according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Each treatment center was first nominated to be included, and was then ranked according to: 1) Reputation by medical experts and peers based on quality of care, service, accommodations, and amenities, and 2) Accreditation benchmarks in nine categories that were provided by SAMHSA.

Evan Haines, co-founder of Oro House says, "This is such an honor and means so much to us. It confirms and validates what we already know to be true—that our team is the very best in class. This ranking is so important in the age of Google, which has made it so difficult for people searching for high quality treatment to filter out low quality programs that rank high in search results, not because they are the best at treatment, but because they are good at ranking in the search engines or because they buy ads."

He continued, "There is so little unbiased, objective information available today, proof of who is doing outstanding work that is being vetted by actual professionals. Before the Internet, your family doctor or trusted therapist would refer you to the best treatment center for you. So to us, this harkens back to that time. Hopefully, this type of rigorous methodology will serve as a template for other non-biased organizations to employ similar criteria and research standards to help cut through all the noise for those in need of finding the right fit for them and their loved ones."

About Oro House Recovery Centers

Oro House Recovery Centers is an award winning California state-licensed residential treatment center based in Malibu, California, with multiple locations throughout Los Angeles.

Oro House is a Joint Commission accredited and LegitScript-certified treatment facility that adheres to the highest standards in the industry.

The Oro House Recovery Centers philosophy and Compassionate Care Model® are industry benchmarks, and are consistently practiced by Oro House's highly-experienced, interdisciplinary team of behavioral health and addiction professionals.

The Oro House program provides patients with a complete, evidence-based, continuum of care from detoxification, inpatient and outpatient treatment, and sober living.

Since its co-founding in 2010, Oro House has been a leader in non-12-step rehab and dual diagnosis treatment, and has emerged as a leader in the addiction treatment industry.

Contact

Evan Haines

(888) 595-0235

Related Images











Image 1: Oro House Recovery Centers





Oro House Recovery Centers Chosen As Best Addiction Treatment Center in California By Newsweek









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment