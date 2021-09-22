Medistar Corporation and Voyages Behavioral Health Announce Development of a Behavioral Health Hospital in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medistar Corporation ("Medistar") and Voyages Behavioral Health ("Voyages"; an affiliate of PAM Health) are pleased to announce the development of Voyages Behavioral Health of Pensacola, a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital. When completed in 2022, Voyages Behavioral Health of Pensacola will be one of the first hospitals to integrate inpatient medical and psychiatric care.

Identifiying a need in behavioral health services across the country, PAM Health established Voyages Behavioral Health to offer an additional service line and specialized care to this underserved patient population. "We have come to recognize the importance of an integrated care model for individuals in need of medical and behavioral health services who, until now, could not be effectively treated in one setting," says Kristen Smith, PAM Health's EVP and President of Clinical Innovation and Business Intelligence. Kristen adds that PAM Health's expansion of services into behavioral health is an exciting endeavor that aligns with the company's mission and vision. "With this unique model of care, Voyages Behavioral Health of Pensacola will address these patients' comprehensive needs at once, helping them achieve sustainable, long-term health and wellness, while ultimately reducing the cost of care."

When fully operational, Voyages Behavioral Health of Pensacola's 200 employees will serve hundreds of patients through various programs tailored to the unique needs of the community, which could include services for adults, older adults, and specialty programs for trauma and military service members," according to Andrew Hardin, SVP and COO of Voyages. "Our multi-disciplinary team of psychiatrists, internists, psychologists, social workers, and other specialists will provide comprehensive and coordinated short-term care tailored to the needs of each patient," he says. "The main care components include diagnostic behavioral health evaluation, solution-focused treatment, behavioral strategies with inpatient and partial hospitalization, medication evaluation and management, intensive outpatient programs, and aftercare planning."

Voyages Behavioral Health chose Pensacola to provide much-needed services in the growing Pensacola MSA (Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL metropolitan statistical area), which has a population of over 500,000.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI; www.nami.org) reports that one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, and nearly 2.9 million Floridians have a mental health condition. "That's more than six times the population of Miami," according to NAMI.

"This vulnerable patient population has been underserved in the U.S. for a long time, and has been greatly affected during the COVID-19 pandemic. Medistar is honored to work alongside Voyages Behavioral Health nationwide to develop efficient, adaptable hospitals that help to provide much needed care and healing, and to close this ever-widening gap," said Mark Jang, Medistar's Senior Vice President for Development on the project.

ABOUT

PAM HEALTH (PAM) is based in Enola, Pennsylvania, provides health care services through over 50 long-term acute care hospitals and medical rehabilitation hospitals, as well as 18 outpatient therapy locations, in 13 states. PAM is committed to providing high-quality patient care and outstanding customer service, coupled with loyalty and dedication of highly trained staff, to be the most trusted source for health care services in every community it serves. The Voyages Behavioral Health division constitutes the organization's behavioral health hospitals, with a mission to serve people by providing compassionate, expert care and to support recovery through education and research. Learn more at www.VoyagesHealth.com and www.PostAcuteMedical.com.

MEDISTAR CORPORATION is a real estate development company headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has developed 12 projects nationwide for PAM Health over the past decade. As it has since 1974, Medistar specializes in the development, financing, and acquisition of real estate across the United States. Complementing its primary focus in healthcare facility development, Medistar is active in the development of multifamily, commercial, and mixed-use projects. In Houston, Medistar completed development of the 35-story LATITUDE Med Center apartment tower and adjacent 22-story InterContinental Houston Medical Center hotel at the Texas Medical Center (TMC), and is the public-private partnership (P3) developer for the Texas A&M University System on the 2 million square foot, $550 million Texas A&M Innovation Plaza, now in construction at the TMC. Please visit www.MedistarCorp.com and www.HorizonTowerTMC.com, and call 713.266.8990 for more information.

