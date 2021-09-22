Green Light Solutions Announces Ontario Product Listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Light Solutions ("GLS" or "the Company"), an innovation firm committed to driving excellence in the Cannabis industry, is pleased to announce the launch of the LoFi brand in the Ontario market. The flagship product, LoFi CBD Oil 1500, will be available through Ontario Cannabis Stores (OCS) and licensed retailers later this year.



The OCS, serving Canada's largest consumer market, is the world's largest cannabis buyer, Ontario's sole wholesaler of regulated cannabis products, and the province's exclusive online retailer.

"As a new brand in the space, receiving a listing from the highly competitive OCS is a validation of our LoFi product strategy. Our early success in B.C further illustrates the potential for CBD forward products that are both high-quality and affordably priced," said Walker Patton, Corporate Development at GLS. "We are delighted with the positive reception of our product from B.C. customers, and we are excited to launch this highly anticipated product through the OCS."

The LoFi product line offers potent, CBD forward formulations using highly concentrated CBD and premium ingredients. LoFi CBD Oil 1500 is a full-spectrum CBD oil containing hemp-derived CBD extract, made in B.C., and sustainably sourced MCT oil. All LoFi products feature the inLite supply chain traceability technology, providing customers unparalleled visibility into ingredient source and batch-specific lab results.

Later this year, an expanded suite of LoFi CBD products, including a 50 ml format of CBD Oil, will also be available in the B.C. market. LoFi continues to explore future supply agreements with provincial wholesalers.

About LoFi

LoFi is a BC-based independent cannabis brand passionate about three simple things: quality, innovation, and value. We are committed to upholding the highest quality standards through our inclusive CBD products that are market competitive in potency and price.

About Green Light Solutions

Green Light Solutions (GLS) is an innovation firm committed to driving excellence in the Cannabis industry. GLS delivers value across multiple cannabis verticals through an agile, tech-forward business model, following Cannabis and Hemp specific strategies. The Company's leadership team combines extensive experience in the cannabis industry with strong manufacturing and technology development expertise and a robust I.P. portfolio.

