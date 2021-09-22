Zywie® Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2021 Presenting Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywie® announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to present at Venture Atlanta 2021 to be held October 20-21. For 14 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, serving the needs of the region’s vibrant tech community.



Zywie CEO and Founder, Latha Ganeshan, is very excited to be presenting at this year’s Venture Atlanta conference. This event gives exposure to some of the leading VCs in the country without having to go look for them. She is also very excited to meet and learn from fellow presenting companies.

Zywie has FDA 510 K Class II Approval. Our technology far exceeds in sensitivity and accuracy than compared to any other technology available in the market. Our Clinical and Sales team have over 100 years of combined experience in remote heart monitoring.

“Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our tech ecosystem,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. “We again set a new record with over 400 applicants for Venture Atlanta Momentum 2021 — it’s our most competitive year ever and reflects yet another raising of the bar in terms of presenter quality.”

This year’s Venture Atlanta will be held in person with a limited number of tickets available and will also be offered online for those who wish to tune in virtually. For those attending in person, Venture Atlanta is back with its always-great sessions, company presentations, networking opportunities, and outdoor dinner events. Building off last year’s successful virtual model, Venture Atlanta’s online experience offers a high-production-quality option that mirrors the benefits of the live conference. Virtual attendees can connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat and audience polling. Each ticket purchased provides attendees with on-demand access to all Venture Atlanta pitches and content for a full year.

Invesco is this year’s premier sponsor, with Mailchimp and Stax as presenting sponsors. Venture Atlanta will conclude with Atlanta Startup Battle , in which the top five ASB companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.

To learn more Zywie®, visit www.zywie.healthcare. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org .

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast’s technology innovation event, is where the region’s most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region’s top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org . For updates, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog .



About Zywie®

Zywie® is a wearable biosensor company focused on monitoring ECGs for detecting abnormal heart rhythms. Zywie provides accurate, clear, concise, customizable, and timely reports for physicians to quickly make their diagnosis and to devise a treatment plan. Notification done by Zywie is accurate and provides actionable insights to physicians. Our ZywiePro® solution is simple to use. It helps the physician’s admin staff to easily enroll patients, end patient enrollments, get reports, infuse reports into patient’s EMR, and efficiently manage inventory.

Contact:

Jack Whittaker | 877.858.7200 | jwhittaker@zywie.healthcare