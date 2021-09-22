Gilbarco Veeder-Root Expands its e-Mobility Platform with the Launch of EVerse in North America

GREENSBORO, NC, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) announced today the expansion of its e-Mobility platform with the North American launch of EVerse—a new software offering that provides c-stores, fleets, and other businesses end-to-end solution for hosting and managing electric vehicle chargers.

EVerse is designed to provide a solution for customers offering electric vehicle charging services to consumers and fleets. The platform comes in several variations, with solutions for everyone—reflecting users’ strategies for implementing, operating, and scaling their EV businesses. From single-site c-store owners to nationally recognized retail brands, to fleets large and small, EVerse provides a powerful and holistic solution. EVerse further enables Gilbarco Veeder-Root customers to create their own branded electric vehicle charging network, tailored to their specific business and market needs, with customization and additional integration options available.

EVerse provides the tools needed to run an EV charging network, including the ability to set pricing structures with multiple payment methods and engage with electric vehicle owners. The intuitive software tools track the health of chargers and the overall charging network; and is backed by Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s outstanding service and support capabilities. EVerse supports any OCPP-compliant hardware, meaning it is optimally flexible to address customers’ EV charging decisions.

EVerse also builds on EV charging software technology developed by Driivz—a leading developer of EV charging technology, with over 10,000 EV charging ports being actively managed on its platform. The platform applies innovative self-healing algorithms to address and correct up to 80 percent of charger issues without human intervention, as well as some of the most powerful energy management features in the industry. These capabilities will translate to real cost-savings and business efficiencies.

As the number of EVs on the road continues to accelerate, EVerse provides a scalable and flexible solution that grows with demand and is compatible with Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s full portfolio of hardware products and service offerings.

Aaron Saak, President of Gilbarco Veeder-Root said, “As Gilbarco Veeder-Root continues to expand its e-Mobility platform, we are excited to announce this industry-leading technology that provides an end-to-end solution enabling our customers to truly own and manage their charging infrastructure and provide a seamless solution to consumers.”

EVerse is the latest development in an expanding e-Mobility portfolio of solutions that include Level 2 and DC chargers, network management software, service, and support.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

