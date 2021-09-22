TEL, U.S. Army Launch Partnership to Employ More Veterans

When: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11AM



AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year in the United States over 200,000 service members exit the military annually, often with uncertainty about transitioning into the civilian workforce and defining a career path. Today, Tokyo Electron (TEL) is announcing that it is teaming up with the U.S. Army’s Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) to connect more veterans with valuable career opportunities in the high-tech, semiconductor industry. As a PaYS Partner, TEL guarantees soldiers an interview and possible employment after the Army.

“As a Soldier for Life and Army vet, I understand the value of tapping into the veteran community to help TEL and the overall semiconductor industry with the gap in finding talented, dedicated, diverse, and disciplined teammates. Our business is experiencing explosive growth and we need partnerships like the Army PaYS program to help TEL provide Technology that Enables Life,” said Larry Smith, Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings President.

TEL offers a variety of exciting career paths in the fast-growing semiconductor manufacturing industry. As a leading global producer of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, TEL especially values former service members with technical and non-technical backgrounds. TEL provides a wide variety of training, development, and mentorship programs for veterans across the company.

As a leading global company of innovative semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment, Tokyo Electron (TEL) engages in development, manufacturing, and sales in a wide range of product fields. All of TEL's semiconductor and FPD production equipment product lines maintain high market shares in their respective global segments. TEL provides outstanding products and services to customers through a global network in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

The Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of corporations, companies, and public sector agencies. The program is free, and provides America's youth with an opportunity to serve their country, while preparing for their future. While joining the U.S. Army, future Soldiers select up to 5 companies (partnered with the U.S. Army) to interview with when they become available for employment. Organizations that partner with the U.S. Army PaYS Program interview those eligible Soldiers. The hope is that more Soldiers interviewed, will increase the number of those being hired. This unique program is part of the U.S. Army's effort to partner with America's business community and connect America with its Army.

Currently, there are 1,028 PaYS Partners across the United States who are invested in hiring Soldiers. The partners range from Global 100, Fortune 500, and Grassroots Companies to uniformed services such as Police, Fire, and Medical organizations. The U.S. Army PaYS Program is free and has been around for 21 years.

