Proactive news headlines including CanaFarma, Water Tower Research, Bam Bam Resources, Small Pharma and Klondike Gold

New York , Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- BlueRush says fiscal first quarter is off to an ‘excellent’ start with growth to customer base click here
- Global Energy Metals and American Battery Metals align to bolster North American mineral and energy independence click here
- Bam Bam Resources says its Majuba Hill copper project has over 1 billion ton potential click here
- Kintara reports topline results from Phase 2 clinical study of VAL-083 for newly-diagnosed GBM patients click here
- Klondike Gold posts encouraging drill results from Lone Star Zone at flagship Klondike District project click here
- Bhang to collaborate with Belushi’s Farm and Blues Brothers on co-branded product click here
- Marble Financial says subsidiary Inverite reports record growth and transaction volume milestones click here
- Ridgeline Minerals strikes US$20M earn-in agreement with Barrick-Newmont joint venture Nevada Gold Mines for its Swift project click here
- CytoDyn says Brazil approves pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of leronlimab in critically ill coronavirus patients click here
- Spyder Cannabis enters deal to distribute RELX vape products click here
- BetterLife Pharma enrolls first patient in interferon alpha-2b COVID-19 trial in Chile click here
- Esports Entertainment partners with The Coalition to run Gears 5 video game tournament click here
- Psyched Wellness included in high-profile AdvisorShares Psychedelics Exchange Traded Fund click here
- Q BioMed says its MAN-19 therapeutic for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) poised to start clinical trials next year click here
- Recruiter.com expands marketing team with appointment of Angela Copeland as its vice president of marketing click here
- Adyton Resources discovers new exploration targets at its Gameta and Wapolu deposits in Papua New Guinea click here
- Zoglo’s Incredible Food to list 'Incredible' products with Canadian food retailer FreshCo click here
- Cypress Development acquires two dozen strategic mining claims in Nevada click here
- Pure Gold Mining releases final short form prospectus to raise $20.04M click here
- Biocept implements COVID-19 testing services at more than 30 community college campuses across California click here
- Fobi Data Exchange launches with first partner, leading UK platform In-Touch Group click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals files pre-IND meeting request with FDA for Ifenprodil small cell lung cancer study click here
- Water Tower Research says CleanSpark ‘well-positioned to capitalize’ on microgrid market growth while scaling its Bitcoin mining operations click here
- SpotLite360 IOT Solutions strikes a reseller agreement with Apollo Science for its SaaS platform click here
- Small Pharma starts Phase II of DMT-and-psychotherapy treatment for depression click here
- Mydecine Innovations Group reports positive pre-clinical data for MYCO-003 and updates on patent progress click here
- Vuzix receives follow-on order from Fortune 50 customer to support supply chain operations click here
- Falcon Gold commences phase 2 at Spitfire-Sunny Boy project in British Columbia click here
- African Gold Group renews its Faraba exploration permit to further increase its exploration upside click here
- CanaFarma announces LOI to acquire Avitas Bio to boost health and wellness platform click here
