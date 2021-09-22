Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Market to Reach $816.2 Million by 2027

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonylphenol Ethoxylates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032353/?utm_source=GNW
2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$263.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paints segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $161.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR
- The Nonylphenol Ethoxylates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$161.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$144.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
- Oilfield chemicals Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR
- In the global Oilfield chemicals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$72.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$114.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$94.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured) -
- Clariant
- Dow
- Fibrol
- Huntsman International LLC
- India Glycols Limited
- KH Chemicals
- Matangi Industries
- Merck KGaA
- Mona Exim Inc
- Niram Chemicals
- PCC Exol
- Redox
- SABIC
- Shree Vallabh Chemicals
- Shubh Industries
- Solvay
- Stepan Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032353/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Paints by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oilfield
chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Oilfield chemicals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oilfield chemicals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Leather by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Leather by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Leather by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Textile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Textile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Textile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: France Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: UK Historic Review for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints,
Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Nonylphenol Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial &
Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather,
Textile and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Rest of World Historic Review for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Industrial & Institutional
Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield chemicals, Leather, Textile and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Nonylphenol
Ethoxylates by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Paints, Oilfield
chemicals, Leather, Textile and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 45
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032353/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________