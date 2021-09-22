Global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market to Reach $228 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032351/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$228 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Solid-State Drives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.5% CAGR and reach US$104.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Adapters segment is readjusted to a revised 26.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 26.1% CAGR

- The Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$39.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.9% and 22.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.8% CAGR.

- All-Flash Arrays Segment to Record 29.5% CAGR

- In the global All-Flash Arrays segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 29.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$39 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Broadcom

Cisco

Dell Inc.

Excelero, Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lenovo

Marvell

Micron Technology, Inc.

Microsemi

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage, Inc.

Samsung

Toshiba Memory Corporation

Western Digital Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032351/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solid-State Drives

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solid-State Drives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Adapters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Adapters by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for All-Flash Arrays

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for All-Flash Arrays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Servers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Servers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Goods &

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State Drives, Adapters,

All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other

Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State Drives,

Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy,

Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State Drives,

Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy,

Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State Drives,

Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy,

Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State Drives,

Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy,

Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State Drives,

Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy,

Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State Drives,

Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy,

Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State Drives,

Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy,

Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and

Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State Drives, Adapters,

All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory Express

(NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and

Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods &

Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other

Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory Express

(NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for IT &

Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment,

Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 87: UK Current & Future Analysis for Non-Volatile Memory

Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile Memory Express

(NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays,

Servers and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays,

Servers and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Solid-State

Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays, Servers and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Solid-State Drives, Adapters, All-Flash Arrays,

Servers and Other Products for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - IT & Telecom,

Consumer Goods & Retail, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare,

Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, Media &

Entertainment, Healthcare, Energy, Other Verticals and BFSI for

the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 105: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - On-Premise,

Remote and Hybrid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Volatile

Memory Express (NVMe) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise, Remote and Hybrid for the Years

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032351/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________