Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Market to Reach $44.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032349/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Targeted Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.9% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Immunotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR

- The Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.5% CAGR.

- Chemotherapy Segment to Record 13.8% CAGR

- In the global Chemotherapy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene Corp.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genentech Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

