Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032345/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ultrasound Detection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biochemical Screening Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR

- The Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.

- Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR

- In the global Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$518.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Berry Genetics Inc.

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Igenomix

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Natera, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Yourgene Health







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032345/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound

Detection by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Ultrasound Detection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasound Detection by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Biochemical

Screening Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Biochemical Screening Tests

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biochemical Screening

Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cell-free DNA in

Maternal Plasma Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cell-free DNA in

Maternal Plasma Tests by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Trisomy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Trisomy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Trisomy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Microdeletion

Syndrome by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Microdeletion Syndrome by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Microdeletion Syndrome

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Diagnostic

Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Laboratories

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

(NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening

Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

(NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories

and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

(NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical

Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories

and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories and

Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical

Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories

and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories and

Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical

Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories

and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories and

Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical

Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories

and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories and

Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical

Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories

and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories and

Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical

Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories

and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories and

Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical

Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories

and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories and

Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

(NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening

Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

(NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories

and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing

(NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical

Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories

and Hospitals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Diagnostic Laboratories and

Hospitals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection,

Biochemical Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal

Plasma Tests - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical

Screening Tests and Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Method - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Ultrasound Detection, Biochemical Screening Tests and

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive

Prenatal Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion

Syndrome and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Non-Invasive Prenatal

Testing (NIPT) by Application - Trisomy, Microdeletion Syndrome

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032345/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________