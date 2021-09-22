North Texas Food Bank and State Fair of Texas Host “Feed the Need” Food Drive

Dallas, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, September 24, and this year fairgoers will have expanded opportunities to make a difference while visiting Big Tex. From discounted admission via a food donation drive, to a special pop-up shop, to countless volunteer opportunities, the State Fair of Texas boasts many ways for the community to get involved and support the North Texas Food Bank.

“The team at the State Fair of Texas has supported the North Texas Food Bank for more than three decades,” said Jennifer Schuder Senior Vice President of Marketing for the State Fair of Texas. “We are thrilled to able to move forward with the Fair this year - especially knowing that the food collected on opening day and each Wednesday will help stock the shelves of the North Texas Food Bank.”

This year, Fair goers will have a variety of opportunities to support the NTFB including:

OPENING DAY – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Attendees can each bring two (2) plastic jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank to receive a $10 admission voucher at the gate. These peanut butter donations are part of NTFB’s annual Peanut Butter Drive running through the month of September.

OPENING WEEKEND – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 – SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

The Food Bank will have a pop-up shop at Chevy Park Plaza throughout the Fair’s opening weekend. The shop will feature NTFB and Big Tex T-shirts, bracelets, artisan spice mixes and more - proceeds benefit the Food Bank.

“FEED THE NEED” EVERY WEDNESDAY OF THE FAIR

Attendees can each bring five (5) full size canned food items to donate to the North Texas Food Bank to receive a $5 admission voucher at the gate.

VOLUNTEER FOR NTFB AT THE STATE FAIR

Volunteers are needed for each of these opportunities. Please visit ntfb.org/statefair to sign up! Volunteers will receive a special Big Tex shirt and the opportunity to obtain a State Fair voucher.

“The North Texas Food Bank team is forever grateful to our longstanding partners at the State Fair of Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “The food and awareness they help raise for the NTFB is invaluable. As the COVID-19 pandemic both caused and exposed unprecedented food needs, community support is critical to addressing this challenge. Every food item a State Fair attendee donates provides a hungry neighbor with the nourishment needed to thrive.

We also want to thank Kroger for their annual support as well as IdeaLease and their partners who stepped up to serve as our logistics partner for this effort, thanks to them our drivers and team can remain focused on our efforts to help provide food and hope for our neighbors in need.”

ABOUT THE NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 200 Partner Agencies across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 125 million nutritious meals, a 28% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization

ABOUT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2021 exposition runs September 24 through October 17 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

