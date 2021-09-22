Global Nonalcoholic Beverages Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nonalcoholic Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032343/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Carbonated Soft Drinks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$767.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bottled Water segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $313.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

- The Nonalcoholic Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$313.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$367.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

- Fruit Beverages Segment to Record 5% CAGR

- In the global Fruit Beverages segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$113 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$155.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$232.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

A.G. BARR p.l.c.

Attitude Drinks Incorporated

Campbell Soup Company

Coca-Cola Company

Cott Corporation

Danone SA

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc

Dydo Drinco Inc

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Suntory Holdings Limited

The Unilever Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032343/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbonated Soft

Drinks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Carbonated Soft Drinks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbonated Soft Drinks

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bottled Water by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Bottled Water by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bottled Water by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruit Beverages

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Fruit Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruit Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Functional

Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Functional Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Functional Beverages by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports Drinks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Sports Drinks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Drinks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Vending Machine

Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Vending Machine Operations

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Vending Machine

Operations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Distribution

Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Service &

Drinking Places by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Food Service & Drinking

Places by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Service & Drinking

Places by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Supermarkets &

General Merchandisers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Supermarkets & General

Merchandisers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Supermarkets & General

Merchandisers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Convenience

Stores & Gas Stations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Convenience Stores & Gas

Stations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution Channels, Food

Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets & General Merchandisers

and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution Channels,

Food Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets & General

Merchandisers and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution Channels,

Food Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets & General

Merchandisers and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution Channels,

Food Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets & General

Merchandisers and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution Channels,

Food Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets & General

Merchandisers and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution Channels,

Food Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets & General

Merchandisers and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution

Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets &

General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution Channels,

Food Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets & General

Merchandisers and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution Channels, Food

Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets & General Merchandisers

and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Spain Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic Beverages

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution Channels,

Food Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets & General

Merchandisers and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled

Water, Fruit Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Product Type - Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit

Beverages, Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Fruit Beverages,

Functional Beverages, Sports Drinks and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations,

Other Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Russia Historic Review for Nonalcoholic Beverages by

Distribution Channel - Vending Machine Operations, Other

Distribution Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places,

Supermarkets & General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores &

Gas Stations Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Nonalcoholic

Beverages by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Vending Machine Operations, Other Distribution

Channels, Food Service & Drinking Places, Supermarkets &

General Merchandisers and Convenience Stores & Gas Stations for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032343/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________