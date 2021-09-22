Shortcut, Formerly Clubhouse, Announces Major New Functionality That Takes Product Collaboration to the Next Level

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shortcut, the collaborative home for modern software teams, today announced new Team-to-Workflow functionality, bringing it one step closer to realizing its vision of uniting the whole organization around building better software products.



“Now that companies can more easily share and standardize their workflows across teams, Shortcut works even better for both small and large organizations. The new Team-to-Workflow functionality is another way that we make it simple for teams to focus specifically on their part of the big picture while helping them build software even faster and more collaboratively,” said Kurt Schrader, co-founder and CEO of Shortcut.

Project management tools for software development are either too simple and do not scale as teams grow, or they are overly complex and painful to use. Complex tools, such as Atlassian’s Jira, create silo effects within organizations that hinder collaboration and reduce visibility between engineering teams and the rest of the organization.

Shortcut is the first project management platform for software development that successfully bridges collaboration as organizations scale. The platform enables best-in-class execution at the team level, while facilitating transparent coordination across teams at the company level. Its fast and intuitive interface allows product managers, engineers and designers to plan, track and measure their work without friction as their organizations grow in size and processes become more sophisticated.

“True product design and delivery collaboration must go well beyond managing tasks and sending messages. While many SaaS tools claim to help people collaborate better, Shortcut’s user-centric approach should allow members to understand how their team’s workflow fits within the delivery priorities of the organization,” said Jason English, Principal Analyst, Intellyx .

The Team-to-Workflow functionality empowers users to focus on their work without having to waste time on manually updating processes. Customers can standardize workflows across multiple teams, while each team also has the option to further customize default workflows if they have unique processes. As work gets created and assigned, it automatically moves into the team’s preferred workflows to save users time. This new functionality also sets the foundation for future features that increase visibility into a team’s progress and capacity.

Today's release creates thoughtful relationships between features, adding functionality and advancing the Shortcut data model to make their software more powerful without piling on excess feature bloat. Shortcut believes that project management and collaboration should be as powerful and easy for an organization of 500 people as it is for an organization of 5, and this release represents their next step in the continued realization of that goal.

