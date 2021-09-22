Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Mean Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Data from Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial Demonstrating Continued Normalization and Stabilization of BMD Z-scores Between 26 and 58 Weeks

– Data from subjects with available dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA) scans demonstrated stabilization of BMD, in alignment with observed bone turnover markers previously reported –

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company using its innovative TransCon™ technologies to potentially create new treatments to make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, today announced 58-week BMD data from central lab reading in the PaTH Forward Trial, a global phase 2 trial of its investigational product candidate TransCon PTH in adult subjects with hypoparathyroidism (HP).



“HP patients, compared to people with normal parathyroid function, have insufficient parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels and low rates of PTH-driven skeletal remodeling, resulting in above-average bone mineral density and potentially an increased risk of fractures and other negative health effects,” said Aimee Shu, M.D., Ascendis Pharma’s Vice President of Clinical Development, Endocrine Medical Sciences. “We designed TransCon PTH as a once daily injection to restore physiologic levels of PTH, 24-hours a day. In PaTH Forward, mean BMD Z-scores, which parallel serum markers of bone turnover, trended towards stabilization and continued normalization at 58 weeks. We believe this is an indicator that TransCon PTH has the potential to be able to normalize calcium metabolism in the body over time.”

About the Week 58 Analysis

BMD was measured with non-invasive DXA, a low-radiation exposure technology widely used to identify individuals with bone fracture risk. Results were read and reported by a central lab.

Mean Bone Mineral Density Z-scores by DXA* Anatomic region n Baseline Week 26 Week 58 Lumbar spine (L1-L4) 42 1.6 1.0 0.9 Femoral neck 43 1.0 0.5 0.5 Total hip 43 1.0 0.6 0.5 Forearm/ 1/3 radius 41 0.3 0.3 0.3

*From central lab reading

About TransCon™ PTH1

TransCon PTH is an investigational once-daily long-acting prodrug of parathyroid hormone (PTH[1-34]) in development as a treatment for adult hypoparathyroidism (HP), designed to restore PTH at physiologic levels for 24 hours each day to address both the short-term symptoms and long-term complications of the disease. TransCon PTH has been granted Orphan drug status in the United States, European Union, and Japan.

About Hypoparathyroidism (HP) 2,3,4,5,6,7

HP is a rare endocrine disorder characterized by insufficient levels of parathyroid hormone (PTH) which plays a critical role in controlling systemic calcium, phosphate, and calcitriol (active vitamin D) levels and is essential to many key biological functions. HP affects approximately 400,000 patients in the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea and Greater China, the majority of whom develop the condition following damage or accidental removal of the parathyroid glands during thyroid surgery. Patients often experience decreased quality of life. In the short term, symptoms include weakness, severe muscle cramps (tetany), abnormal sensations such as tingling, burning and numbness (paresthesia), memory loss, impaired judgment and headache. Over the long term, this complex disorder can increase risk of major complications, such as extraskeletal calcium depositions occurring within the brain, lens of the eye, and kidneys, which can lead to impaired renal function.

HP remains among the few hormonal insufficiency states without an approved replacement therapy that restores the missing hormone at physiologic levels. Standard of care with active vitamin D analogs and calcium supplementation does not fully control the disease and may contribute to risk of renal disease. As a result, patients with HP have an estimated 4-fold to 8-fold greater risk of renal disease compared to healthy controls.

