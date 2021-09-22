Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032337/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.2% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$836.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $188.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
- The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$188.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$249.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Congenica Ltd.
- DNAnexus Inc.
- Dnastar, Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fabric Genomics, Inc.
- Genuity Science
- Golden Helix, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
- Partek Incorporated
- PierianDx
- Qiagen
- SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032337/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharma & Biotech
Entities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Pharma & Biotech Entities
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic Research
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Academic Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical Research
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Clinical Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Tertiary Data
Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Tertiary Data Analysis
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Primary Data
Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Primary Data Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Secondary Data
Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Secondary Data Analysis
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for In-House by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for In-House by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Outsourced by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Outsourced by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing
(NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing
(NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other
End-Uses, Academic Research and Clinical Research for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data
Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing
(NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and
Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and
Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing
(NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities,
Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic Research and
Clinical Research for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data
Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary
Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and
Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities,
Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic Research and
Clinical Research for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data
Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary
Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and
Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities,
Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic Research and
Clinical Research for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data
Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary
Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 57: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and
Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities,
Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic Research and
Clinical Research for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data
Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary
Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and
Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 69: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 72: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities,
Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic Research and
Clinical Research for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data
Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary
Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 75: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and
Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 77: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities,
Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic Research and
Clinical Research for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data
Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary
Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 83: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and
Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 88: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities,
Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic Research and
Clinical Research for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data
Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary
Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and
Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 93: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Services and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing
(NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Services and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma & Biotech
Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 96: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing
(NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other
End-Uses, Academic Research and Clinical Research for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Tertiary Data
Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing
(NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and
Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House and
Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Sequencing
(NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 101: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component -
Services and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software
for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech
Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 105: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow -
Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary
Data Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis,
Primary Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years
2020 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House
and Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the
Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component -
Services and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities,
Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic Research and
Clinical Research for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow -
Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary
Data Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary
Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House
and Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 117: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component -
Services and Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Component - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Services and Software for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 119: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Pharma &
Biotech Entities, Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic
Research and Clinical Research - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 120: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharma & Biotech Entities,
Hospitals & Clinics, Other End-Uses, Academic Research and
Clinical Research for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 121: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow -
Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary Data Analysis and Secondary
Data Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Workflow - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Tertiary Data Analysis, Primary
Data Analysis and Secondary Data Analysis for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 123: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - In-House
and Outsourced - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis by Mode - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for In-House and Outsourced for the Years 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 33
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032337/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________