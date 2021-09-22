Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis Market to Reach $1. 4 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis estimated at US$638.

8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.2% over the period 2020-2027. Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.5% CAGR and reach US$836.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $188.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.7% CAGR
- The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Data Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$188.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$249.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Congenica Ltd.
  • DNAnexus Inc.
  • Dnastar, Inc.
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Fabric Genomics, Inc.
  • Genuity Science
  • Golden Helix, Inc.
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
  • Partek Incorporated
  • PierianDx
  • Qiagen
  • SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.




