Global Next Generation OSS and BSS Market to Reach $60.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation OSS and BSS Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032336/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Revenue Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$21.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Service Fulfilment segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR

- The Next Generation OSS and BSS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.

- Network Management Systems Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR

- In the global Network Management Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Accenture plc

Amdocs, Inc.

Asia Info Holdings, Inc.

Capgemini SE

CSG Systems International, Inc.

Dorado Software

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited

Log Net Systems Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sigma Systems







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032336/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Revenue Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Revenue Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Service Fulfilment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Service Fulfilment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Network Management

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Network Management

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Customer Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Service Assurance

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Service Assurance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Networks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Networks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Cable & Satellite

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Cable & Satellite by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Fixed & Wireless

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Fixed & Wireless by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for MVNO / MVNE by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for MVNO / MVNE by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation OSS

and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management, Service

Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer Management and

Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation OSS

and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite,

Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO

/ MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management, Service

Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer Management and

Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile, Cable &

Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO

/ MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management, Service

Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer Management and

Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile, Cable &

Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO

/ MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management, Service

Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer Management and

Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile, Cable &

Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO

/ MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management, Service

Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer Management and

Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile, Cable &

Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO

/ MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management, Service

Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer Management and

Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile, Cable &

Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO

/ MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management, Service

Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer Management and

Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS

and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile, Cable &

Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS

and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and

MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management, Service

Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer Management and

Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile, Cable &

Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and

BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO

/ MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation OSS

and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management, Service

Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer Management and

Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and BSS

by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network Management

Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation OSS

and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite,

Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation OSS and BSS

by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO

/ MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,

Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer

Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network

Management Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,

Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless

and MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,

Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer

Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network

Management Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,

Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless

and MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Architecture - Revenue Management,

Service Fulfilment, Network Management Systems, Customer

Management and Service Assurance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Architecture - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Network

Management Systems, Customer Management and Service Assurance

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next

Generation OSS and BSS by Network - Other Networks, Mobile,

Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless and MVNO / MVNE -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation

OSS and BSS by Network - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Networks, Mobile, Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless

and MVNO / MVNE for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032336/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________