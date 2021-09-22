Global Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Market to Reach $15.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Non Volatile Memory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032335/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. MRAM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 32.9% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PCM segment is readjusted to a revised 30% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $669.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.6% CAGR
- The Next Generation Non Volatile Memory market in the U.S. is estimated at US$669.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 30.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.5% and 27.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.1% CAGR.
- FeRAM Segment to Record 27.6% CAGR
- In the global FeRAM segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$264.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Adesto Technologies
- Avalanche
- Crossbar Inc.
- Cypress
- Everspin Technologies
- Fujitsu Ltd
- IBM Corp
- Intel Corp
- Microchip
- Micron Technology
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- SK Hynix
- Toshiba Corporation
- Western Digital
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for MRAM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for MRAM by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for PCM by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for PCM by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for FeRAM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for FeRAM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for ReRAM by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for ReRAM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Cache Memory &
Enterprise Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Cache Memory &
Enterprise Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Mobile Phones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Mobile Phones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial &
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial & Automotive
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Mass Storage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Mass Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Embedded MCU &
Smart Cards by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Embedded MCU & Smart
Cards by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory & Enterprise
Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage
and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones,
Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart
Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and
ReRAM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory & Enterprise
Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage
and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones,
Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart
Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and
ReRAM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory & Enterprise
Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage
and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones,
Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart
Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and
ReRAM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory & Enterprise
Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage
and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones,
Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart
Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and
ReRAM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory & Enterprise
Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage
and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones,
Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart
Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and
ReRAM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory & Enterprise
Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage
and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones,
Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart
Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and
ReRAM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory & Enterprise
Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage
and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones,
Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart
Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and
ReRAM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory & Enterprise
Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage
and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones,
Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart
Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory & Enterprise
Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage
and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation Non
Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones,
Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart
Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM,
FeRAM and ReRAM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Non Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory &
Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive,
Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile
Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &
Smart Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM,
FeRAM and ReRAM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Non Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory &
Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive,
Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile
Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &
Smart Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - MRAM, PCM,
FeRAM and ReRAM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for MRAM, PCM, FeRAM and ReRAM for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Non Volatile Memory by Application - Cache Memory &
Enterprise Storage, Mobile Phones, Industrial & Automotive,
Mass Storage and Embedded MCU & Smart Cards - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Non Volatile Memory by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cache Memory & Enterprise Storage, Mobile
Phones, Industrial & Automotive, Mass Storage and Embedded MCU &
Smart Cards for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
