Information First Awarded Platinum Partner Status by Global Software Leader Micro Focus

MANASSAS, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Management and Governance (IM&G) specialist Information First, Inc. has been awarded Platinum reseller status by global software provider Micro Focus. The decision to grant Platinum status reflects Information First's continued growth and success delivering mission-critical information governance, file analytics and data protection solutions to customers across regulated industry and government. Micro Focus Platinum reseller designation distinguishes Information First as a leader among the 7,500 Micro Focus partners globally:

One of only 13 Micro Focus Platinum IM&G resellers in the Americas region

The only Platinum reseller in the Americas with an IM&G specialization and Secure Content Management Portfolio Expert designation

In response to this important recognition from Micro Focus, Information First President and CEO John Lontos commented, "Attaining Platinum status is a huge achievement for Information First, given our relatively narrow product focus and specialization. It is a testament to our incredible team and culture and our intense commitment to delivering value to Micro Focus and our customers."

Information First's continuing success within the Micro Focus channel was further recognized by James Simzer, Vice President of North American Channels and Alliances at Micro Focus, "We are pleased to include Information First as a Platinum partner in our Program. Information First offers proven integration solutions and brings certified Micro Focus expertise to our joint customers. Together, we deliver IT solutions to optimize and assure customer success. We've enjoyed a long-term partnership and are excited to have Information First as a Platinum Partner in our Program."

Information governance and data protection solutions are vitally important in today's digital economy. Recent Information First successes include delivery of an Electronic Document and Records Management (EDRM) Managed SaaS solution to the City of Las Vegas, expansion of a GxP-validated Records Management System across multiple continents for a global pharmaceutical company, and provision of structured and unstructured Archiving-as-a-Service for a Fortune 100 global food company.

About Information First, Inc.: Information First is a long-time Micro Focus reseller and business partner founded in 2002 and with staff located in the United States, Canada, and Europe. We offer information governance, file analytics, and data protection solutions and services, on-premise or in the cloud, with SaaS and Managed Service options for both commercial and government customers.

About Micro Focus: Micro Focus is one of the top 10 global software companies, delivering mission-critical software that helps customers strengthen cyber resilience, simplify digital transformation, analyze and protect data, and succeed in the digital economy. Micro Focus's partner program has received a 5-star rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide for the third consecutive year.

