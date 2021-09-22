KP Tissue to Present at CIBC 20th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX:KPT), which holds a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. (“KPLP”), will be presenting at the CIBC 20th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021.



Dino Bianco, CEO and Mark Holbrook, CFO, of KP Tissue, will be presenting between 2:25 pm to 2:55 pm. A recording will be available following the presentation at www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc.

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 14.5% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P.

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:

François Paroyan

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6936

francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra

Director of Investor Relations

KP Tissue Inc.

Tel.: 905.812.6962

IR@KPTissueinc.com