Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Names Jeana Sander New Monarch Beach and San Clemente Offices Manager, and Vice President, Orange County

MONARCH BEACH and SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. – September 22, 2021, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce that longtime Southern California real estate professional Jeana Sander has been named branch manager of the company’s Monarch Beach and San Clemente offices, and will assist Wayne Woodyard, Regional Vice President of Orange County as Co-Regional Vice President. The addition marks the brokerage’s continued dedication to growth in the county, as well as provide Wayne Woodyard the opportunity to expand his role in the company.

With 24 years of experience in real estate management, coaching, and sales, Jeana brings a proven track record of recruiting top-producing agents to her new position. Formerly a branch manager and agent at some of the largest and best-known brokerages in Orange and San Diego counties, Jeana has earned multiple honors during her distinguished career, most recently as a RISMedia Newsmaker Achiever for 2021.

Her friendly, engaging approach has won Jeana over to the countless agents she has worked with over the years. “We are extremely excited Jeana will be leading two of our most vibrant offices. Office culture is paramount for Jeana, and creating an environment that is fun while supporting a positive workspace is key,” Wayne said. “She also is highly skilled in risk management, compliance, and transactional education, all vital for working with agents and helping clients alike.”

“I am excited to become part of such a technologically advanced real estate company and can’t wait to help agents take their brand and business to new heights,” Jeana said. By joining Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, she will have access to the latest innovations the company has rolled out for making each buying and selling transaction a seamless journey, and to the most progressive real estate agent training and coaching system.

The company held an intimate breakfast event at the Dana Point Marriott on September 21, where Wayne Woodyard brilliantly introduced Jeana to her outstanding team of agents, and shared the vision for the region.

