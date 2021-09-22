Food & Wine Revolution Made in Chile

MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProChile USA is currently partnering with The Food Institute to put together an education and matchmaking program designed to highlight some of Chile's most innovative food companies and products, Chile Connected Food Innovation.

Why a Food Innovation Program? Chile has one of the most sustainable wine industries in the world, with nearly all of the wines it produces falling under some category of environmental or social responsibility. Producers of 80% of the total Chilean wines on the shelves honor the Wines of Chile Sustainability Code. More than 60% of Chilean bottled wine exports, have joined the initiative to measure the carbon footprint aligned with the objectives of the Science-Based Targets Organization.

One of Wines of Chile 2021's highlights is Vitata, the initiative of Valle Itata winemakers to export small yet fantastic productions of Cinsault, Moscatel, País and many other 'underground' wine varities. "Itata is a wine region that deserves more attention at the moment, and this area is shining because it has the fundamental elements for wine. I tell my clients to try the wines of the Itata Valley. These are vineyards that are more than 200 years old and that if they were in Europe, many people would be paying a lot of money for these bottles. These Chilean wines have received little attention. That is why it is the responsibility of these producers to tell their story. The uniqueness of this region will shine brightly on the planet of wine", Paul Grieco, Ph.D. in Terroir.

From the Atacama Desert, through the Central Valley and up to the Austral region, Chile's variety of landscapes and geographical features make it an ideal environment for food production. As a result, the country is one of the main exporters in the world for fresh and dry fruits, salmon and seafoods, superfoods such as algae, maqui berries and more. The Magellan Region is internationally known for its extraordinary sheep and lamb meat production and can be currently found in stores such as Whole Foods USA.

As Chilean startups grow internationally, many have attracted private capital and generated employment. This is reflected in investments including those made by Jeff Bezos in NotCo, Uber in Cornershop, and Fintual's participation in the renowned accelerator YCombinator. These achievements are largely due to Chile´s mature technology ecosystem of highly innovative solutions that have been rapidly positioned with key players at the international level. Artificial Intelligence is too a thing for Chilean food startups, developing new ingredients and flavors such as chia spaghetti, chia milk, Betasal (table salt based on beet stalks), seaweed snacks and fungi-based products.

Follow or contact ProChile USA here.



Media Trends Group PR Team

usa@mediatrendsgroup.com

Related Images











Image 1: Food & Wine made in Chile









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment