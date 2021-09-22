Innovaccer Featured in LinkedIn's 2021 Top U.S. Startups List

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced that it is profiled on LinkedIn's 5th annual " Top Startups 2021 " list, published today. The list reveals 50 young, emerging companies chosen for their high employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement with the company and its employees, and how well the startups attracted talent from LinkedIn's Top Companies list .

In order to make the list, companies must be 7 years old or younger, have at least 50 employees, be privately held, and headquartered in the U.S. LinkedIn is the world's largest professional network and aims to equip every member of the workforce across the world with information that directs them to new economic opportunities. The Top Startups list features new companies that offer fast-paced growth opportunities to their employees along with new skill development and financial incentives. To develop the Top Startups list, LinkedIn leverages the data of its 774M users to assess each new company's employee engagement rate, growth, and attraction of top talent.

Among the many reasons Innovaccer made the list: the immense value Innovaccer's teams gain through healthcare industry luminaries in the company's leadership, strategic advisory board, and customer base, all of whom work closely with and mentor its employees. These include nationally known physician and business leaders, academics, technology experts, entrepreneurs and partners, and other thought leaders. Innovaccer's teams have scaled its customer base and revenue tremendously in the past five years, achieving more than 100% YoY growth. Every employee strives to deliver a superior customer experience, and that shows in the company's many industry awards and accolades, including earning a perfect 100% score in KLAS Research's "Keeps All Promises" index.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a top startup by the LinkedIn community," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Being featured in LinkedIn's Top Startups list is the result of building a dynamic culture that's driven by our core values of empathy, transparency, taking moonshots, making our customers superheroes, and winning as a team. We strive to ensure a positive work environment, to give back to our employees, and to help everyone in healthcare—providers, payers, life sciences companies, each and every stakeholder—work in the service of patients like never before, as one."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 67,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the #1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact:

Sachin Saxena

Innovaccer Inc.

sachin_saxena@innovaccer.com

415-504-3851

