DZS and Optimus Bring World-Class Fiber Broadband Solutions to Thailand’s Growing Communications Market

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions, today announced that Optimus, a leading importer and distributor of network equipment and security solutions serving Thailand, has become the newest member of the DZS channel partner program. Optimus clients will now have the option to deploy leading-edge DZS Chronos transport solutions, as well as DZS Velocity and DZS Helix broadband connectivity solutions, including DZS FiberLAN enterprise solutions and XCelerate by DZS multi-gigabit broadband systems that will future-proof enterprise and service provider network infrastructures with world-class connectivity speeds while unlocking significant cost, performance, security and customer experience benefits.



“We are pleased to have Optimus represent DZS in Thailand, as they have spent the past twenty years building a credible brand and providing broadband access, security and collaboration solutions for the country’s leading hotels and office/residential MDUs,” said Bill Ko, Executive Vice President of Sales, Asia, DZS. “From expanding our APAC team to establishing partnerships with companies like Optimus, DZS is committed to investing in the highly strategic APAC region as it leads the world in hyper-connectivity. Optimus enjoys a superb reputation for ensuring customer rollouts are designed and implemented to the highest standards while offering consulting services with local language and culture fluency, and our fiber solutions will enable them to help their customers leapfrog from copper to next-generation infrastructures that support multi-gigabit services.”

Founded in 2000, Optimus is a leading importer in Thailand of network equipment and security innovations from around the world and a trusted solution designer for public and private companies in the hospitality, telecommunications, government, enterprise, manufacturing, education and retail industries. As a new elite DZS Channel partner, Optimus is expanding its portfolio of solutions to include DZS fiber access systems like DZS Velocity, which leverages multiple generations of PON and point-to-point Ethernet technologies including 10 gig services, as well as with DZS FiberLAN, a more cost effective, faster, more reliable, more compact, more discrete, more adaptable, longer-lasting, greener and more secure option than legacy copper infrastructures. As a result, Optimus will be able to offer new, enhanced broadband and connectivity services to their clients that exceed current demand, as well as future-proof their clients’ networks.

“Now is an ideal time for many burgeoning industries in Thailand, from hospitality to manufacturing to smart cities, to upgrade their infrastructures from copper to fiber, which will best position them to meet the demands of today’s highly-connected world featuring IoT, smart cities/manufacturing and demands for higher throughput,” said Mic Sachaphibulkij, Co-Founder and CEO of Optimus. “DZS is a pioneer in the global PON market and a long-trusted brand in Asia, so we are thrilled to be able to offer our clients and partners a wide array of DZS solutions, from DZS Velocity and DZS Helix access solutions to DZS Chronos transport solutions. DZS FiberLAN solutions are of particular interest given that they are already proven to be delivering greater CAPEX and OPEX savings and efficiencies for service providers and enterprises around the world. And the ability to source world-class PON and connected premises solutions from a single vendor makes them easy for us to deploy for our customers.”

DZS FiberLAN technology is being deployed by enterprises in a variety of sectors around the world to deliver world-class hyper-connected experiences for their end-users. This includes the new 6-star Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, iconic hotels across the Mediterranean like Club Med Cefalù Sicily and the renowned Hotel Excelsior Venice Lido Resort, hospitality organizations in Malta and more.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity, mobile and optical transport, and software defined networking solutions with more than 20 million products in service with customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

About Optimus

Founded in 2000, Optimus (Thailand) is a leading importer of network equipment and security products located in Thailand and serving countries in the SEA group. In addition to offering various innovations from all over the world, Optimus provides solution design and development services to public and private organizations across a number of sectors including telecommunications, government, SMEs and more.

Optimus strives to be by customers side and to offer the best recommendations. We also provide advice on networking, security, and suitable solutions. In order to maximize benefits for both public and private organizations, Optimus has been collaborating with business partner resellers who have knowledge and understanding for each business and different verticals by offering the best products, worth the investment, and to meet the needs of customers.

