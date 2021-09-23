Helen Keller's Vision for the Future Disrupts Traditional Fundraising for the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB)

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helen Keller once said: "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing." Nowhere is that more evident than the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) Centennial Gala, where the AFB creates a world of no limits.

The Gala is being hosted at the iconic Tribeca Rooftop in New York City, mere miles away from the original AFB headquarters, in which Helen Keller raised over $2m ($41m in today's dollars) to help build in the middle of the depression.

Described as "a magical night of childhood heroes, all together in one night," the evening starts with a walk down the red carpet with media coverage from household names, including Extra.

Upon walking in, mix and mingle with Lawrence Taylor of NY Giants Superbowl fame, arguably the most dominant defensive player in NFL history. Nearby stands Leigh Steinberg, the most successful agent in the National Football League (NFL) with eight #1 draft picks (and the inspiration behind Jerry McGuire), chatting with Rex Ryan, the only NY Jets coach to get to back to back AFC championship games.

Down the hall, see famous Major League Baseball (MLB) pitchers such as Roger Clemens, "Rocket," 11 times All-Star, two-time world champion -- one of only four to get more than 4,000 career strikeouts, and a seven-time winner of the Cy Young Award. Rogers is joined by Doc Gooden, Goose Gossage, and Ron Darling, amongst others.

Stroll past Dr. Erika Schwartz, the best-selling author on age, hormones, and sex. Then, sit either with Bucky Dent - the owner of two MLB New York Yankees World Series rings or with Bruce Smith, a two-time NFL Buffalo Bills All-American. Nod a smile at a buddy who sits beside OJ Anderson, Super Bowl XXV New York Giants, Most Valuable Player (MVP).

And that's just the beginning. As the night unfolds, there is the option to bid on several money-can't-buy-experiences. These auction items include a year-long mentorship from Michael Gerber (author of the e-myth), a custom bike build from Paul Junior from American Chopper, or a one-of-a-kind painting from the world-famous artist, Robert Wyland, known for his Whaling Wall murals.

Finally, witness the unveiling of the time capsule buried by Helen Keller in 1934. According to the New York Times coverage of the AFB groundbreaking ceremonies: a congratulatory telegram from President Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR) was read; H. Randolph Latimer, an author, made a brief speech; M.C. Migel, a philanthropist, gave a response; and the entire event was broadcast over the NBC radio network. The Talking Book studio recorded the broadcast, and the recording was placed in the time capsule sealed into the cornerstone.

Among the capsule's other contents were photographs of Helen Keller, M. C. Migel, and Robert Irwin, the first AFB Executive Director; a set of copies of the Foundation's annual reports; some issues of the Outlook, that day's edition of all the New York City newspapers; and a second Talking Book record, Street Noises of New York in 1934.

The excitement grows as revealed are the hidden gems of the past. Underpinning this magic is one inconvenient truth: unemployment within the visually impaired community is over 70%, and that number hasn't changed for over 60 years.

"Our society is driving greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace," said Dr. Kirk Adams, Ph.D., AFB President, and CEO. "Thus, AFB desires to ensure the visually impaired have equal access to technology, career-development programs, and leadership training."

To deliver on the promise of magic, Dr. Kirk Adams and the AFB called on fellow board member Sean Callagy, the Chief Visionary Officer of Unblinded, an organization set to bring integrity-based human influence on the world at scale. Sean's track record in fundraising is beyond reproach after causing and creating over $3 Million to be raised within the last 12 months across various stages and opportunities.

"What the AFB stands for and seeks to deliver is much needed, but to inspire people to action, we wanted to create a disruption in the world of charitable contributions," Sean said. "We asked ourselves what we would want from the perfect event and found the intersection of corporate, charity, and celebrity."

Helen Keller once said: "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all." AFB agrees.

To be part of the magic, text "AFB and your Name" to AFB's volunteer fundraising partner, Unblinded Sales Mastery, 1-844-550-0267 for more information, sponsorship opportunities, donations, and tickets.

For more information about American Foundation for the Blind, contact the organization here:

American Foundation for the Blind

Kirk Adams, President, and CEO

206-660-1363

kadams@afb.org

1401 South Clark Street

Suite 730

Arlington, VA 22202



Approved by Kirk Adams

American Foundation for the Blind

President and CEO

###

