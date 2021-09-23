Van Lanschot Kempen successfully places €50 million Tier 2 loan

English Dutch

’s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 23 September 2021



Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that it has successfully placed a Tier 2 loan with institutional investors. Part of Van Lanschot Kempen’s general funding activities, this €50 million loan has a maturity of over 10 years and a coupon of 2.000%. The transaction further bolsters Van Lanschot Kempen’s funding profile and has a positive impact on its total capital ratio.



