Dividend Declaration and Announcement of Share Buyback

Following the recent cash sale of Ixaris Group Holdings plc, the Board of Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (the "Company") has resolved to pay an interim capital dividend for the year ending 28 February 2022 of 6.0 pence per Ordinary share on 15 October 2021. The record date for the interim dividend is 1 October 2021, the ex-dividend date is 30 September 2021.

The Board further announces that the Company intends to conduct a small share buyback in November 2021. The Company intends to buy back some of its shares at a 10% discount to the most recently published NAV before the buyback date. Further details will be made available in the half year accounts.

For further details please contact Lucius Cary 01865 - 784466

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.