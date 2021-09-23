Cornish Metals Adds a Second Drill Rig to United Downs Drill Programme

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) reports that it has added a second drill rig to its ongoing 8,000 metre (“m”) – 9,000m drill programme at United Downs, Cornwall, UK. The second rig will explore Trenares Lode, a new target located approximately 900m south of UD Lode where drilling is continuing (see map). The most recent details on the status of drilling at the UD lode were provided in Cornish Metals’ news release dated August 30, 2021.



Trenares Lode, located 300m south of the former producing Mount Wellington Mine, is a polymetallic (copper – tin – zinc) target that was discovered in the 1970s by Cornwall Tin & Mining Ltd. The lode was first identified through surface drilling and subsequently an exploration drift was extended towards the lode from Mount Wellington 4 Level, however no further exploration work was conducted after Mount Wellington Mine closed in 1977. The Company believes the Trenares Lode represents a prospective new target in an area where no historic mining has taken place.

Drilling has commenced at Trenares Lode and the initial programme will involve up to 12 holes from four locations over the next three months.

Richard Williams, CEO, stated: “The ongoing United Downs drilling programme focused on the UD Lode has successfully demonstrated the existence and the continuity of mineralisation in the holes returned to date. The addition of a second drill rig allows us to test additional targets that have been identified. We look forward to sharing results as they are received.”

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is exploring and evaluating development options for the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK. The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

