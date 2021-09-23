Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Masks Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Research, Forecast Analysis

Pune, India, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise in prevalence of breathing problems and related diseases such as sleep apnea is promoting the growth of the global continuous positive airway pressure masks market says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled “ Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Masks Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type of Masks (Nasal Masks, Full Face Masks, Nasal Pillows, Pediatric masks), By Patient Type (Pediatric, Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. This report analyzes major factors driving and restricting the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Irregular Sleeping and Eating Habits Are Increasing Prevalence of Sleeping Problems

The changing lifestyle and irregular eating and sleeping habits of people worldwide are creating leading inadequate sleep problems, insomnia, and other health concerns. This is a major factor boosting the global CPAP market.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/continuous-positive-airway-pressure-masks-market-101130





The World Health Organization in 2016 has found that an estimated 1.9 billion adults around the world are overweight out of which 650 million were obese. Obesity can lead to various health problems, out of which breathing problems is a major one. The rising prevalence of obesity worldwide is a major factor boosting the continuous positive airway pressure masks market growth.

According to the American Thorias Society International Conference in 2018, an estimated 1 billion people were suffering from sleep apnea. This is also promoting the CPAP market growth and estimated to continue doing so in the forecast period as well. Technological advancements in positive airway pressure masks over the last couple of years have propelled its growth in the market.

On the flipside, patients suffering from sleep deprivations or patients with sleep apnea often choose to opt out of treatment, and this may cause hindrance to the growth of the continuous positive airway pressure masks market in the coming years. Besides this, the market may also face challenges in terms of low adherence to treatment facilities, especially in developing nations, thus, harming the overall growth of the market in the forecast period.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/continuous-positive-airway-pressure-masks-market-101130





Asia Pacific to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

From a geographical point of view, the global continuous positive airway pressure masks market is prognosticated to be dominated by North America. This is attributable to the high prevalence of sleep apnea in the developed nation such as the U.S. Analysts at Fortune Business Insights states that U.S. is the largest contributor of CPAP masks as compared to other states.

On the other hand, the continuous positive airway pressure marks market in the Asia Pacific on account of rising awareness about sleep-deprived illnesses and availability of its treatment in the region.

FDA Approvals for Smallest CPAP Device is Working Wonders for Market

Players operating in the global market are focusing mainly on adopting strategies that will help them increase their continuous positive airway pressure masks market share in the coming years. These strategies include merger and acquisitions, advanced product launches, company collaborations, and others. To cite an example, the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration approved the world’s smallest CPAP device called Airmini, announced by ResMed in the year 2017. On another instance, the launch of Dreamwear full mask was announced by Koninklijke Philips N.V. in the year 2018. This product guarantees better sleep options for patients suffering from sleep apnea. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global continuous positive airway pressure masks market in the long run.





Quick Buy - Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Masks Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101130





Some of the companies functioning in the global continuous positive airway pressure masks market are Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fischer Paykel healthcare Ltd, AG Industries, KOIKE MEDICAL CO., LTD, Teleflex Incorporated, ResMed, Sarnova, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Masks Market Segmentation:

By Type of Masks

Nasal Masks

Full Face Masks

Nasal Pillows

Pediatric masks

By Patient Type

Pediatric

Adults

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/continuous-positive-airway-pressure-masks-market-101130





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.