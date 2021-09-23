DAkkS Accreditation of RoodMicrotec Renewed for Another Five Years

English German

Deventer, September 23, 2021 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, announces the renewal of the DAkkS accreditation for the operational unit Qualification & Failure Analysis at the two sites of RoodMicrotec GmbH in Nördlingen and Stuttgart.

“On September 15, 2021, the DAkkS confirmed the renewal of the accreditation for another five years. We are looking forward to be able to keep offering accredited services in these areas and to further consolidate our position in the market.”, says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

As the national accreditation body of the Federal Republic of Germany, DAkkS has a legal mandate: the accreditation of conformity assessment bodies. With an accreditation, DAkkS confirms that organizations such as testing, inspection and certification bodies can perform their activities competently in accordance with internationally applicable standards. DAkkS fulfils this mandate, acting as a key stakeholder in the national quality infrastructure for the benefit of the economy and the nation, and for the protection of society and the environment.

An accreditation by DAkkS accomplishes the following things:

Trust - an accreditation establishes confidence in the important work of independent conformity assessment bodies and their services in all sectors of the economy.

- an accreditation establishes confidence in the important work of independent conformity assessment bodies and their services in all sectors of the economy. Safety – an accreditation also indirectly improves the quality and safety of products, services and processes through the regular monitoring of conformity assessment bodies.

– an accreditation also indirectly improves the quality and safety of products, services and processes through the regular monitoring of conformity assessment bodies. Freedom of trade – an accreditation ensures the international recognition of conformity assessments, contributing to free trade in Europe and around the world.

– an accreditation ensures the international recognition of conformity assessments, contributing to free trade in Europe and around the world. Market access – an accreditation is often the first step towards state approval and thus to market access for conformity assessment services in sensitive and legally regulated areas requiring maximum safety.

– an accreditation is often the first step towards state approval and thus to market access for conformity assessment services in sensitive and legally regulated areas requiring maximum safety. Opportunities – an accreditation is a competent, professional and efficient service that enables accredited bodies to develop sustainably while also optimizing processes, reducing errors and improving assessment results.





The test laboratories are accredited according to DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025:2018 by the accreditation body DAkkS. The accreditation is valid only for the scope listed in the annex of the accreditation certificates D-PL-12120-01-01 and

D-PL-12120-01-02.

Download the certificates from our website:

https://www.roodmicrotec.com/en/about-roodmicrotec/quality-assurance

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The Company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec’s headquarters are located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com

Further information

Martin Sallenhag - CEO, Arvid Ladega - CFO

Telephone: +31 570 745623 Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com Web: www.roodmicrotec.com

This press release is only published in English and German. This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The company’s managing director and CEO Martin Sallenhag, is responsible for arranging the release of this document on behalf of RoodMicrotec.

