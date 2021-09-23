Bond auction terms - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Bond auction terms

The Nykredit Group will conduct an auction tomorrow Friday, 24 September 2021 through Bloombergs auction system AUPD.

The auction will be held with 28 September 2021 as value date, and bids correct to two decimals will be accepted at the auction.

The following covered bond will be offered:

ISIN: Name: Currency: Offering: DK000953407-5 GREEN 3MCibor NYK 32 October 2024 RF DKK 1,900m

10:00 - Auction opens for bidding

11:00 - Auction closes

11:10 - Allotment of accepted bids at latest





Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

