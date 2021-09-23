Global $8.7 Bn Genome Editing Markets to 2026: Focus on CRISPR, TALENs, Zinc Finger Nucleases, Cell Line Engineering, Animal Genetic Engineering

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genome Editing Market, By Technique (CRISPR, TALENs, Zinc Finger Nucleases, Others), By Application (Cell Line Engineering, Animal Genetic Engineering, Others), By Delivery Method, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Genome Editing Market is expected to reach USD8711.24 million by 2026, growing at double-digit CAGR of 12.73%

Growing research & development activities for the treatment of various chronic diseases and increasing preference for personalized medicine are fueling the market growth of genome editing until 2026.

Genome editing is a way of making specific changes to the DNA of a cell or organism. It could be used to edit the genome of any organism. It uses a type of enzyme called an 'engineered nuclease' which cuts the genome in a specific place. After cutting the DNA in a specific place, the cell naturally repairs itself. It finds application in large number of areas, such as mutation, therapeutics, and agriculture biotechnology. Rise in the number of chronic and infectious diseases is likely to expand the scope of genome editing in the coming years.

The Global Genome Editing Market is segmented based on technique, application, delivery method, end-user, region and company. Based on technique, the market is segmented into CRISPR, TALENs, Zinc Finger Nucleases and others. CRISPR dominates the market in this segment and is expected to be the fastest growing segment because as it is cheaper and is the most efficient technique among the rest.

Based on application, the market is segmented into cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering, plant genetic engineering and others. Among them, the cell line engineering is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the coming years due to increase in the number of people suffering with genetic disorders and rising government funding for stem cell research.

Based on end-user, the Global Genome Editing Market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, clinical research organization and research institutes. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies contribute to the largest share of revenue generation for the Global Genome Editing Market.

Growing establishment of biotech and pharma companies in emerging economies and growing usage of gene editing technique in research activities undertaken by them to manufacture and develop drugs for rare diseases are the enablers for the growth of the market.

The major players operating in the Global Genome Editing Market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Pfizer Inc.

Editas Medicine Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Cellectis SA

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Origene Technologies Inc.

Merck & Co Inc.

New England Biolabs Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Danaher Corporation (Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group Plc)

Genscript Corp.

Oxford Genetics Ltd.

Bayer AG

Arcturus Therapeutics Inc

Inscripta Inc.

Beam therapeutics Inc.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022- 2026

Global Genome Editing Market, By Technique:

CRISPR

TALENs

Zinc Finger Nucleases

Others

Global Genome Editing Market, By Application:

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Others

Global Genome Editing Market, By Delivery Method:

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

Global Genome Editing Market, By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Research Organization

Research Institutes

