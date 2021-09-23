Global Automotive Smart Display Market Report 2021: Increasing Demand for Improved In-vehicle Experience and Changing Consumer Buying Behavior

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Smart Display Markets 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive smart display market size is expected to reach USD 16.98 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing demand for advanced safety features, automotive and cockpit electronics, and semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles is expected to drive the market. The increasing demand for improved in-vehicle experience and the changing consumer buying behavior, along with the growth of luxury, premium, and high-end cars worldwide, are also expected to fuel the market demand over the forecast period.



The surge in demand for vehicle navigation and connectivity system in the automotive sector led to a growth in the usage of automotive visualization technology. The visualization technology has played a significant role in the advancement of the cockpit technology, which has led to the incorporation of interactive and smart displays in several vehicles launched by prominent automakers, such as Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, and BMW.

Moreover, the technology is gaining prominence among automotive display suppliers with an uptick in demand for automotive in-vehicle infotainment solutions as well as display solutions.

An increase in the sales of passenger vehicles equipped with smart displays and in-vehicle infotainment systems, coupled with features such as navigation, driver assistance, and real-time traffic monitoring, is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.



Asia Pacific held the largest share in 2020 owing to the presence of several key players, such as Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Yazaki (Japan), and Nippon Seiki (Japan) in the region.

The region is characterized by the presence of developed nations such as Japan and South Korea, along with emerging economies such as China and India. In recent years, the region has emerged as a hub for automobile production.



Automotive Smart Display Market Report Highlights

In terms of display size, the greater than 10" size segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increase in the number of semi-autonomous, autonomous, and electric cars

Based on display technology, the TFT-LCD segment dominated the market in 2020 and is anticipated to maintain its lead the forecast period

By application, the center stack segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2020. Technological developments in self-driving and connected cars are expected to propel the demand for center stack displays in vehicles

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. This is attributed to increased production and sales of passenger vehicles in the region

Company Profiles

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung (HARMAN International)

Visteon Corporation

