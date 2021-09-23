Worldwide Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Industry to 2028 - Featuring Biotronik, Abbott Laboratories and Lepu Medical Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market by Product, Indication, End User - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cardiac pacemaker devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028 to reach ~$4.34 billion by 2028.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth in the cardiac pacemaker devices market is mainly attributed to the rising geriatric population, rise in obesity, sedentary lifestyle, & excessive consumption of alcohol, increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, and technological advancements such as miniaturization, complete magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatibility, wireless remote monitoring features, and innovative leadless pacemakers. Moreover, the availability of favorable reimbursement scenarios in the U.S. and U.K. serves as a significant growth opportunity for the growth of this market.



Based on product, the cardiac pacemakers segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. This is due to the rising adoption of cardiac pacemakers for the prevention & better management of sudden cardiac arrest and the availability of favorable reimbursement scenarios. Apart from this, the overall rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders with an increase in life expectancy, adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food, and rising demand for innovative products with technological advancements will further drive the growth of the cardiac pacemaker devices market.



Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2021. Factors contributing to the large share of this segment include a large pool of patients with cardiovascular diseases visiting the hospitals for diagnosis & treatment and availability of better healthcare facilities in hospitals along with their wide presence and easy accessibility.



An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the cardiac pacemaker devices market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the cardiac pacemaker devices market in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



The key players operating in the global cardiac pacemaker devices market are Medtronic Public Limited Company (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), MEDICO S.p.A. (Italy), Shree Pacetronix Ltd. (India), Lepu Medical Group (China), Osypka Medical GmbH (Germany), OSCOR Inc. (U.S.), and MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2. Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases

4.2.3. Rise in Obesity, Sedentary Lifestyle, & Excessive Consumption of Alcohol

4.2.4. Technological Advancements

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Increase in Reported Cases of Cardiac Pacemaker Malfunction & Product Recalls

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Favourable Reimbursement Scenario in the U.S.

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Shortage of Medical Professionals

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Use of MRI-Safe and MRI Conditional Pacemakers

4.7. Impact of Covid 19 Pandemic on Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market



5. Regulatory Analysis - Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. North America

5.3. Europe

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.5. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa



6. Pricing Analysis - Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market

6.1. Introduction



7. Global Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cardiac Pacemakers

7.2.1. Implantable Pacemakers

7.2.1.1. Dual-chamber Pacemakers

7.2.1.2. Single-chamber Pacemakers

7.2.1.3. Biventricular Pacemakers

7.2.2. External Pacemakers

7.3. Pacing Leads

7.4. Pacing Analyzers



8. Global Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market, by Indication

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Arrhythmia

8.3. Congestive Heart Failure

8.4. Other Indications



9. Global Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hospitals & Clinics

9.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

9.4. Other End Users



10. Cardiac Pacemaker Devices Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Market Share Analysis (2020)

11.4.1. Medtronic Public Limited Company (Ireland)

11.4.2. Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

11.4.3. Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Medtronic Public Limited Company

12.1.1. Business Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Product Portfolio

12.1.4. Strategic Developments

12.2. Boston Scientific Corporation

12.2.1. Business Overview

12.2.2. Financial Overview

12.2.3. Product Portfolio

12.3. Biotronik SE & Co. KG

12.3.1. Business Overview

12.3.2. Product Portfolio

12.4. Abbott Laboratories

12.4.1. Business Overview

12.4.2. Financial Overview

12.4.3. Product Portfolio

12.5. MEDICO S.p.A.

12.5.1. Business Overview

12.6. Shree Pacetronix Ltd.

12.6.1. Business Overview

12.6.2. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.7. Lepu Medical Group

12.7.1. Business Overview

12.7.2. Product Portfolio

12.8. Osypka Medical GmbH

12.8.1. Business Overview

12.8.2. Product Portfolio

12.9. OSCOR Inc.

12.9.1. Business Overview

12.9.2. Product Portfolio

12.10. MicroPort Scientific Corporation

12.10.1. Business Overview

12.10.2. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio



13. Appendix

13.1. Questionnaire

13.2. Available Customization



