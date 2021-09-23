Key Developments and Growth Trends in the International Prepaid Industry: 2021 - Featuring American Express, Coinbase and HSBC Holdings Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Prepaid Market Developments and Growth Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The international prepaid market is booming, but it is not expanding at the same rate everywhere. In emerging markets in Latin America and Asia, where consumers have more limited access to other forms of cashless payments, prepaid cards serve an important role in daily life. As e-commerce and demand for non-cash payment types rises in these regions, prepaid cards are experiencing profound growth.

On the other hand, in regions where prepaid markets are well established - namely Europe and North America-legislators are cracking down on fraud associated with prepaid cards. New regulations may threaten the growth of prepaid card markets in these regions.

Across all regions, prepaid card markets have found new use cases in recent times and there is a great deal more growth to be had within the market.

