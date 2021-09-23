Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market to 2025 - Increase in Digitization as Well as a Surge in Online Shopping in the Wake of COVID-19

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025) - Q2 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market in Asia Pacific has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. Gift card industry has performed well, taking away market share from traditional gifting sector.

The overall gift industry has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Going forward, the gift card market is expected to grow backed by increase in digitization as well as surge in online shopping. E-commerce market in the region has recorded significant growth in the recent years due to better internet connectivity and penetration across the region.

The surge in internet penetration has led to digitization in the region. Moreover, this trend has accelerated due to COVID-19 as more and more retailers and merchants look to have a digital presence to cater to surge in online shopping.

Gift card issuers are targeting almost all major festivals across the world, be it Easter, Eid, Diwali, or Hanukkah. The trend has become more prominent in the Asia-Pacific region in the recent years, primarily due to the rising internet and smartphone penetration and a large young population. The growing demand from the millennial and Gen Z population for online gifting options such as e-gift cards are changing the entire dynamics of the gifting industry.

People are moving away from the traditional gifting options such as greeting cards or edibles to digital gift cards. For instance, there has been a rising demand for digital red envelope/packet (also known as, Yasui Qianas), a monetary gift, and a symbol of good luck in China. Since 2014, Tencent, a Chinese technology company offers digital red envelop in the country, which has recorded strong growth over the years.

The trend is quite similar in Singapore, India, and Indonesia where QR code-based gift cards are creating an alternative to the traditional cash based gift. The gift card is reloadable and can be accessed through mobile wallet app. Mobile wallet players are increasingly eyeing this high growth, high margin sector to drive profitability and acquire customers.

Rising mobile commerce and proximity payment is making it essential for retailers and fintech companies to introduce gift cards that can be integrated into mobile apps for making payment. This becomes more relevant as more consumers adopt contactless mobile payment due to COVID-19.

Several food and beverage retailers are making use of mobile gift card programs to drive revenues. In China, Starbucks is offering digital coffee gifts on mobile payment app such as WeChat. Users of the mobile payment app can buy digital gift cards for Starbucks either for themselves or friends and families as a gift on their birthdays and anniversaries. This integration of digital gift cards with WeChat is helping Starbucks to drive in-store traffic, resulting in incremental revenue.

The pandemic has also been affecting wellness studios, fitness centers, and gyms. Reduced footfall and limited new enrollments due to the pandemic is affecting these businesses in most of the countries. For instance, in May 2020, Curefit, an India based fitness startup downsized its operations in India and the UAE. To sustain in the present situation these players are now targeting corporates for bulk membership and offering gift cards, to gain market share.

This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry.

Though growth of gift card industry has been impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments which will gain market share. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics. Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards remains strong.

Scope

This bundled offering provides the following detailed gift card market opportunity at country level

Total Spend on Gifts

By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)

By Product Categories (13 Segments)

By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Festivals & Special Celebration Days

Milestone Celebration

Self-Use

Other

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Employee Incentive

Sales Incentive

Consumer Incentive

By Scale of Business

Budget Allocation Trend for 2021

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Food & Beverage

Health, Wellness & Beauty

Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

Books & Media Products

Consumer Electronics

Restaurants & Bars

Toys, Kids, and Babies

Jewelry

Sporting Goods

Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances

Travel

Entertainment & Gaming

Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Ecommerce & Department Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store

Entertainment & Gaming

Specialty Stores

Health & Wellness

Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Gift Card Online Sales

Gift Card Offline Sales

1st Party Sales

3rd Party Sales

Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers.

Key Retailers Covered Include:

Wesfarmers Ltd

Woolworths Ltd (Australia)

Metcash Ltd

Aldi Group

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

JB Hi-Fi Ltd

Apple Inc

SM Retail Inc

Puregold Price Club Inc

Rustan Group of Cos

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd

Hutchison Whampoa Ltd

Metro AG

San Miguel Corp

Salim Group

Trans Retail Indonesia PT

Matahari Putra Prima Tbk PT

Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk PT

Delhaize Group Sa

Kompas Gramedia Group

Ace Hardware Corp

NTUC FairPrice Co-operative Pte Ltd

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd

Shen Siong Supermarket Pte Ltd

Takashimaya Co Ltd

Mustafa Holdings Pte Ltd

Courts Asia Ltd

Al Futtaim Group LLC

Yamada Denki Co Ltd

Tesco Plc

Central Retail Corp

Home Product Center PCL

Mall Group Co Ltd, The

Charoen Pokphand Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

JD.com Inc

Auchan Group SA

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Bailian Group Co Ltd

Yonghui Superstores Group

Flipkart Online Services Pvt Ltd

Tata Group

Future Group

Reliance Group

Amazon.com Inc

Aditya Birla Group

K Raheja Corp

AEON Group

Lawson Inc

FamilyMart Co Ltd

Rakuten Inc

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd

Lotte Group

Shinsegae Co Ltd

Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd

GS Holdings Corp

SK Planet Co Ltd

BGF Retail Co Ltd

Costco Wholesale Corp

