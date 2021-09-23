Global Obstructive Lung Disease Management Markets 2021: Opportunities Led by Big Pharma and Medical Device Companies and New Collaborations in Developing Affordable and Quality-Driven Treatments

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Obstructive Lung Disease Management Market Report 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a glimpse into the near future of respiratory disease treatment by highlighting newer therapeutics and advanced technologies that can address existing challenges in obstructive lung disease management.

The publisher has identified new therapies across six areas of high interest and growth: small molecules, biologics, gene therapy, stem cell therapy, ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapy, and combination therapies.

Poor patient adherence and the lack of continuous tracking systems to monitor improvements have resulted in low outcomes. Along with newer therapeutics, advanced technologies, such as smart inhalers, and the use of digital therapeutics can enhance self-management and reduce hospitalization.

Respiratory diseases are on the rise globally due to various factors, including environmental ones. Obstructive lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and cystic fibrosis are a huge burden on the global healthcare system. Existing therapies can only reduce the impact and provide short-term relief, but are not capable of curing lung diseases.

Inhaled corticosteroids are widely used in the treatment of COPD and asthma, but they leave long-term side effects on patients. Treatment options such as lung transplants to treat COPD and biologics, which include monoclonal antibodies developed to treat COPD and moderate to severe asthma, are expensive and inaccessible to most patients.



The administration mode of respiratory drugs also has several challenges. Oral inhalation can result in drug deposition issues where molecules in the lungs are decreased due to the administration mode, reducing the drug's efficacy and bioavailability at the site of interest.

For therapies such as gene therapies, newer approaches that go beyond viral vector deliveries such as lipid-based deliveries are being tested. The cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene can be directly delivered with lipid molecule coating to overcome particle degradation and increase target specific delivery.



The study also covers opportunities led by big pharmaceutical and medical devices companies and new collaborations in developing affordable and quality-driven treatments. Cost-effective smart technologies can help in monitoring patients, taking preventive measures, and alerting patients to possible unexpected asthma or COPD attacks.

Although most of these newer therapeutics are still in the pre-clinical stage, the results have been promising and show high potential to control and cure obstructive lung diseases.

Key questions addressed:

What are the current methods of treatment and their challenges?

What are the new trends and their clinical status?

What is the patent filing trend?

What are the recent research and development activities and collaborations?

What are the key companies in action?

What are the growth opportunities for companies developing new therapeutics and technologies for obstructive lung disease management?

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives in the Obstructive Lung Disease Management Industry

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Research Context and Summary of Findings

2.1 Research Context

2.2 Research Coverage and Key Questions

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Key Findings in the Obstructive Lung Disease Management Landscape

2.5 Increased Risks in COVID-19 Patients

3.0 Obstructive Lung Disease Management - Current Therapies and Challenges

3.1 Unmet Medical Needs for Obstructive Lung Disease Management

3.2 Challenges in Existing Therapeutics for COPD

3.3 Challenges in Existing Therapeutics for Asthma and Cystic Fibrosis

3.4 New Efforts to Address Challenges

3.5 Therapies to Address Challenges

4.0 Obstructive Lung Disease Management - Therapeutics in Development

4.1 Biologics

4.1.1 Biologics - Key Developments

4.2 Small Molecules

4.2.1 Small Molecules - Key Developments

4.3 Gene Therapy

4.4 RNA Therapy

4.5 Stem Cell Therapy

4.6 Combination Therapy

4.7 Clinical Trials and Classification by Modality

4.8 Technology Adoption and Research Impact

5.0 Obstructive Lung Disease Management - Designing New Delivery Systems

5.1 Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems for Targeting and Stability

5.2 New Approaches in Targeted Delivery Systems

5.3 Types of Nanoparticle-based Delivery Systems

6.0 Obstructive Lung Disease Management - IP, Commercialization, Funding, and Regional Trends

6.1 Patent Landscape for Obstructive Lung Disease Management

6.2 Patent Classification by Modality

6.3 Top Patents in Screening Patients Technology

7.0 Future Management of Respiratory Diseases

7.1 Increased Adoption of Digital and Smart Technologies

7.2 Overcoming Adherence Challenges with Smart Inhalers

7.3 Key Developments and Participants

7.4 Collaborations for Smart Technologies Adoption

8.0 Key Companies

8.1 NuvoAir

8.2 Adherium

8.3 OmniSpirant

8.4 Synairgen

8.5 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

8.6 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

9.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Developing a Suitable Environment for Global Adoption of Smart Technologies

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Collaborations Between Start-Ups and Big Pharma Companies to Develop RNA Therapeutics

9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Improving Delivery Strategies and Formulations through Partnerships

10.0 Appendix

10.1 Asthma - Phase III Clinical Trials

10.2 Cystic Fibrosis - Phase III Clinical Trials

10.3 COPD - Phase III Clinical Trials

11.0 Key Industry Influencers

11.1 Industry Interactions

12.0 Next Steps

