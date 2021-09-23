US and EU Upstream Bioprocessing Markets, 2021-2026 with 2020 as the Base Year

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US and EU Upstream Bioprocessing Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides critical insights into the US and EU upstream bioprocessing market, highlighting drug demand trends, installed capacity developments, market revenue forecast by various segments, competitive landscape, and key growth opportunities that currently exist or are set to develop during the forecast period.

The study segments the market by an upstream segment of bioprocessing (media preparation systems and consumables and bioreactors - stainless steel and single-use) and region (the United States and European Union).

The report delivers the market forecast and breakdown by various segments from 2020 to 2026 in this study, and the key underlying factors that are set to influence the growth of the overall market.

Research Highlights

Biologics drug development pipeline and capacity expansion plans of biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) and biopharmaceutical companies

Installed capacity breakdown by region

Pros and cons of stainless steel bioreactors and single-use bioreactors

Key acquisitions, investments, and collaborations in the bioprocessing industry

Facility design considerations and innovations in expression systems

Growth opportunities centering on single-use technologies, process optimization, and media and supplements

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US and EU Bioprocessing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Upstream Bioprocessing Market

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics for the US and EU Upstream Bioprocessing Market

3. Market Trends and Dynamics

Growth Drivers for the Upstream Bioprocessing Market

Growth Restraints for the Upstream Bioprocessing Market

Key Competitors and Vendor Landscape of Bioprocessing Industry

Biopharmaceutical Industry Overview

Biological Drug Development Pipeline, 2021

Biological Drug Development Pipeline Analysis, 2021

Bio-Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (Bio-CDMOs)

Recent Capacity Expansion Plans - Upstream Bioprocessing Market

4. Revenue Forecast

Forecast Framework - Bioprocessing Market

Forecast Methodology - Upstream Bioprocessing Market

Forecast Assumptions and Considerations - Upstream Bioprocessing Market

Quantity Demand Forecast - Mammalian Cell Culture Based Drugs

Quantity Demand Forecast Analysis - Mammalian Cell Culture-based Drugs

Capacity Requirement to Meet Volume Demand Forecast - Mammalian Cell Culture-based Drug Manufacturing

Capacity Requirement to Meet Volume Demand Forecast Analysis - Mammalian Cell Culture-based Drug Manufacturing

Installed Capacity of Biomanufacturing - US and EU

Installed Capacity Analysis of Biomanufacturing - US and EU

Installed Capacity of Biomanufacturing by Region - US and EU

Installed Capacity Analysis of Biomanufacturing by Region - US and EU

Revenue Forecast - Upstream Bioprocessing Market: US and EU

Revenue Forecast - Media Preparation Systems and Consumables Segment: US and EU

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Media Preparation Systems and Consumables Segment: US and EU

Revenue Forecast - Bioreactor Segment: US and EU

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Bioreactor Segment: US and EU

Revenue Forecast - Stainless Steel Bioreactor Systems: US and EU

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Stainless Steel Bioreactor Systems: US and EU

Revenue Forecast - Single-use Bioreactor Systems: US and EU

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Single Use Bioreactor Systems: US and EU

Stainless Steel Bioreactor Systems Versus Single-use Bioreactor Systems

Cost of Manufacturing in Upstream Bioprocessing

5. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment - Upstream Bioprocessing Market

Top Market Participants - Upstream Bioprocessing Market

Some of the Key Acquisitions in the Bioprocessing Industry

Business Models in the Bioprocessing Industry

Key Investments and Collaborations in the Bioprocessing Industry

6. Facility Designs and Emerging Innovations

Design Considerations - Bioprocessing Facilities

Comparative Analysis of Different Facility Types

Emerging and Exciting Innovations in Biomanufacturing

7. Growth Opportunity Universe - Upstream Bioprocessing Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Single-use Technology in Manufacturing Standardization of Next-generation Biologics

Growth Opportunity 2: Cell Retention Technologies for Process Intensification

Growth Opportunity 3: Innovations in Serum-free Media and Supplements for Boosting Cell Growth

8. Next Steps

