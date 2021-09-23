Global Low Calorie Snacks Market (2021 to 2030) - by Type, Nature, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Calorie Snacks Market by Type, Nature, Packaging Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global low calorie snacks market was valued at $7,620.1 million in 2020, and is expected to garner $24,117.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030.



Low calorie food is a major growing segment in health food market. The increasing health concerns and changing lifestyle are boosting this market. Low calorie food is beneficial for many health issues and so people are demanding more such food products. Snacks are small servings of food eaten between main meals. Snacks are found in various forms such as packaged snack foods and other processed foods. Snack foods are products that contain nutritious and healthy ingredients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals. The low calorie snack food such as potato chips, bakery products such as pancakes, bagel, pretzels, cookies; and confectionery such as candies, chocolates, raisins, contain ingredients that are nutritious and gluten-free as compared to conventional snacks. Low calorie snacks have the potential to offer several health benefits without impacting the health as they are prepared from natural and free from ingredients. These days, customers are being more attentive about their diets, due to the increasing holistic perception about their well-being, such as weight control, encompassing almost every facet of healthy living.



The global low calorie snack market is driven by increase in health consciousness and importance of consumption of low calorie food by the people due to harmful side effects of conventional snacks such as increase in obesity, rise in calorie content of the body, and less nutritional benefits. In addition, rise in inclination for on-the-go snacking, growth in demand for low calorie food, and increase in spending capacity of people, especially in emerging economies, fuel the growth of the low calorie snacks market.



Furthermore, growing demand for low calorie snacks in malls and the multiplex sector during entertainment time and increasing expenditure of people on food items drive the growth of the low calorie snack market. Moreover, growth of retail network especially in the emerging economies and increase in consumption of convenient goods drive the snacks market growth. However, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and acts as the major restraint for the global low calorie snacks market. On the contrary, rise in disposable income and increase in willingness of people on buying premium and environment-friendly products in the emerging nations are expected to provide opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



During the worldwide pandemic emergency and the uncertain lock-down across the globe, the consumer food & beverage industry witnessed high demand for household food products. A leading manufacturer in the industry is faced with low consumption of its products in the market, due to the closure of supermarkets and other stores and supply chain challenges. The companies are focusing more on modifying their distributional channel system to strengthen the online platform and delivery service.



The low calorie snacks market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, packaging type, distribution channel, and region. By type, it is sweet snacks, savory snacks, and others. By nature, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. By packaging type, it is segmented into pouches, cans, jars, and others. By distribution channel, it is divided into business to business, and business to customer. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Srilanka, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Nigeria, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).



The key players profiled in this report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Conagra Brands, Inc, Danone, General Mills, Inc, Hain Celestial, Ingredion Incorporated, Mondelez International, Nestle S. A, and The Kraft Heinz Company.



