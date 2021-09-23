Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Changes to 2025 & 2030

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ursolic Acid Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ursolic acid market is expected to grow from $7.62 million in 2020 to $8.12 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The market is expected to reach $10.34 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



Major players in the ursolic acid market are Sabinsa, Sami Labs, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients, Shaanxi Jintai Biological Engineering, Hunan NutraMax, Changsha E.K HERB, Xi an TonKing, Geneham Pharmaceutical, TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., MP Biomedicals, and Cayman Chemical Company.



The ursolic acid market consists of sales of ursolic acid and related-products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture ursolic acid that belongs to a member of the triterpene family of chemicals, which are found in both plants and mammals. Ursolic acid is a naturally occurring chemical molecule found in a wide range of plants, including rosemary and apples. It's presumed to contain anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cancer-fighting properties.



The main types of ursolic acid include 25% ursolic acid, 50% ursolic acid, 90% ursolic acid, 98% ursolic acid and others. The 25% ursolic acid is extracted from different sources and standardized to 25% for a more reliable formulation and consistency. The various forms of ursolic acids are powdered form, capsules, liquid form and is used in pharmaceutical, food and beverages, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and other industries.



North America was the largest region in the ursolic acid market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second-largest market in ursolic acid market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rapid growth in the utilization of ursolic acid in the manufacturing of various products in the cosmetic industry owing to spiked growth and demand for herbal products is expected to garner the growth of the market over coming years. Ursolic acid in cosmetic products is used as an anti-aging agent, anti-inflammatory, anti-wrinkle agent, and antioxidant.

According to Forbes, 2019, the worth of the global beauty industry is $532 billion. With a 20% market share, the USA currently leads the world in the beauty sector, followed by China (13%) and Japan (8%). Thus, the increasing penetration of ursolic acid in the cosmetic industry drives the growth of the ursolic acid market.



The side effects of ursolic acid are expected to hamper the growth of the ursolic acid market in the forecast period. Ursolic acid has been related to several negative effects According to research by Brain Wiz, ursolic acid may serve as an anti-fertility agent, reducing reproductive capacity in the short term.

Although it has not been linked to long-term harm in the testes, animal studies indicate it may impair spermatogenesis. It may also affect sperm motility. The side effects of ursolic acid include nausea, stomach swelling, trace amounts of blood in the urine, increased sodium levels, and skin rash. Therefore, the side effects of ursolic acid hinder the growth of the ursolic acid market.



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the growth of the ursolic acid market in the coming years.



